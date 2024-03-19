



The United States will be getting a makeover starting this week. Today, US Soccer and Nike revealed the 2024 home and away jerseys for the American soccer teams. The USMNT, USWNT, junior and extended national teams will all wear these jerseys, starting this Thursday when the USMNT takes the field against Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

The 2024 jerseys have names this time around, with the home jersey dubbed the American Classic kit and the away jersey named the American Icon kit. American Classic home jerseys are primarily white, with red, white and blue flag-like trim on the collar and cuffs. The jersey is paired with navy blue shorts and white socks.

The American Icon away jersey is predominantly blue, with a pattern at the bottom that takes inspiration from the 2014 away jersey, more affectionately known as the Bomb Pop jersey. The jerseys will be paired with red shorts and red socks.

Teams will also have a pre-match top that uses a Nike model currently seen on the NWSL's 2024 pre-match tops. A wavy pattern of red and blue creates a cool look, with sponsor Volkswagen on the front of the pre-match tops.

Both jerseys use the One Nation, One Team message on the inside neck. For the first team, each of the 27 national teams under the US Soccers umbrella will wear the same jersey. For the first time, US Soccer included expanded national team players in their jersey reveal.

The jerseys will be available for purchase on Thursday, the same day they make their Concacaf Nations League semifinal debut by the USMNT.

Hit the comments to discuss the full release of the 2024 American Football jerseys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.starsandstripesfc.com/usmnt-news/2024/3/18/24104764/2024-us-soccer-usa-usmnt-uswnt-usynt-jersey-kit-american-classic-icon-home-away

