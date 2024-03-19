A black teenager who was the target of a racist attack has just moved to the UK, his mother has revealed.





A black student who was assaulted in a racist incident at Carlisle has been bullied at school since moving to the UK three months ago, his mother has revealed.

In distressing footage that has sparked outrage on social media, a schoolboy is shown being taunted, pushed and punched by a white boy who ordered the victim to kiss his shoe.

The boy's mother told the Independent that the attack, which police suspect was a hate crime, was witnessed by his 11-year-old sister and they were both left in shock.

She said: My son doesn't want to go back to school. At first he wanted us out of Carlisle. He said his son would probably be safer if we moved, but if he stayed he didn't know what would happen next.

She added that she believes he was targeted because of his race. I feel like my son was targeted because he is black, she said.

He has received a lot of hate from his class. That day at recess, a boy made fun of my son, and he didn't realize they were trying to bully him. Then he went home and told his older brother, who wasn't even in school, about my son, and his older brother (along with other kids) came to bully him.

The boy who told my son to kiss his shoes doesn't go to school. This clearly shows racism. He doesn't know my son, but he had the courage to do that to him.

According to the mother, the family recently moved to the UK from Zimbabwe. She moved to the country in 2022, and her two Zimbabwe-born children joined her in December.

You just moved here and discovered this? It's not good, she said.

Cumbria Police said they were aware of community concerns following the incident near St John Henry Newman Catholic School last Friday.

Police urged people not to share the video.

The mother, who asked not to be named, said police and the school seemed to be taking the matter seriously. The school is preparing some learning packs to provide to the child and counseling sessions for the child have also been discussed.

From the way they communicated with me, my mom continued to say that they were taking the issue seriously, but would wait and see what happened over time.

The video shows the male student being repeatedly bullied. He struck her several times before forcibly kissing the white teenager's shoe.

Another video purportedly taken after the incident shows the white teenager following the victim up the street and striking him twice before bystanders intervened.

Police arrested four youths from Carlisle.

One of the teenagers was arrested on suspicion of racially motivated assault causing actual bodily harm, while the other three were arrested on suspicion of racially motivated assault causing actual bodily harm.

“These are disgusting images that have been circulating online and have caused shock and concern both within the local community and police here in Cumbria,” Chief Inspector Sarah Jones said in a statement.

She added: We can reassure the community that this is an incident we are taking very seriously and we have made four arrests.

Our officers worked through the night and continue to carry out inquiries today.

Police will increase patrols in Carlisle in response to community concerns.

The Zimbabwe Embassy is supporting the family.

