Dozens of U.S. citizens evacuated Haiti on the State Department's first charter flight. Others are still waiting for help

Dozens of U.S. citizens were evacuated from Haiti on Sunday aboard a State Department charter flight, and many more await rescue as the Caribbean nation remains paralyzed by escalating violence. gangs and political instability that has left busy streets empty and basic necessities like food and gasoline scarce. .

The flight took off from Cap-Haïtien, a city on Haiti's northern coast, and landed at Miami International Airport, the State Department said. The department had urged Americans to only consider flying if they could reach Cap-Haïtien safely, because traveling to the city was dangerous, it warned earlier in the weekend.

More than 30 U.S. citizens were on board and government officials are now assisting with next steps, a State Department spokesperson said.

A Florida-based nonprofit working to help Americans says many more are stranded and more than 100 people have asked for help getting out.

Among those still stuck are missionary Jill Dolan and her family, stranded in the capital Port-au-Prince. It feels like we are sinking into quicksand, their non-profit organization wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. However, we are grateful to be alive.

Also still stranded is Boyce Young, a 75-year-old former Georgia marine, arriving in Haiti in mid-February to do humanitarian work, his daughter Kim Patterson told CNN. Young is in the country with another American who was living in Haiti as a missionary, Patterson said.

Patterson would not reveal his father's location out of concern for his safety, but said he could not travel overland to Cap-Haitien.

We have worked tirelessly to get them out of the country, Patterson said Monday, adding that they were working in coordination with international groups to achieve this. I hope we get him out of the country in the next 24 (hours).

Haiti's crisis intensified earlier this month as rival gangs and coalitions began wreaking coordinated havoc, security sources said. In Port-au-Prince, more than 160 kilometers from Cap-Haïtien, the airport was closed, besieged by gangs, amid fighting with police in the surrounding area. Gangs now control 80% of Port-au-Prince, according to UN estimates, and severely limit the supply of food, fuel and water throughout the city.

The State Department said it would continue to assist U.S. citizens seeking to leave Haiti, with a deputy spokesperson calling the situation fluid and rapidly evolving on the ground.

We will remain in contact with them if additional measures materialize, Vedant Patel said Monday, adding that Haiti is currently in one of the most dire humanitarian situations in the world.

A rescue mission with a plane, a boat and a bus

Project DYNAMO, a nonprofit, veteran-led, donor-funded international search, rescue and relief group based in Tampa, Florida, is also conducting evacuations and has received more than 100 rescue requests of Americans in Haiti.

What we find is that every time we save one person, it turns into three, four or five people. That's usually how it works, co-founder and CEO Bryan Stern told CNN in a video interview Monday afternoon.

It's very difficult, he said, adding that the group was trying to focus on Americans who are in remote areas where no other relief resources exist. We worked day and night.

Stern was in the neighboring Dominican Republic during the interview, alongside Florida residents Miriam Cinotti and Linotte Joseph, who were in Haiti for missionary work and evacuated Sunday by the nonprofit.

We took a plane, a boat and a bus, Stern said, describing the rescue operation. And we had to walk on the beach for a little while.

It's hard, it's complicated, and it's even more complicated without any help, he said, adding that the group relies solely on donations to fund its missions.

We worked day and night, he said.

Joseph is a founder of Mission of Grace, an organization that has worked with mission teams to help Haitians for over a decade and includes an orphanage, clinic, soup kitchen and retirement home. Cinotti has worked with the organization since 2010 and travels to Haiti several times a year, often for weeks, for mission work.

Both women said they were relieved to have evacuated, but they worry about others, including Dolan, who are trapped amid the violence.

We were here and safe, Cinotti said. But on that side, you know, they should have come first. These (are) things that go through your head.

Back in Haiti, where danger threatens virtually every street in Port-au-Prince, Dolan and his family are hiding in a guesthouse near the closed airport, CNN affiliate WPTV reported. The family also documented their experience online through their nonprofit, Love A Neighbor, which oversees an orphanage and family preservation project in rural Haiti.

We hear a lot of gunshots, usually at night, Dolan told WPTV. We hear a lot. Yesterday, there were a whole bunch of them during the day. So, you never know.

One of Dolan's daughters planned to get married this month in Florida, the affiliate reported. Some people have suggested the family try to reach the Dominican Republic border, but the roads are dangerous and filled with gang checkpoints, the station reported.

We were just waiting, Dolan said.

Meanwhile, with a bailout waiting list in the triple digits, Project DYNAMO needs more money to get resources, Stern said, adding that without funds, its hands are tied.

We need people's help, and we need it badly, he said. Some of these people are in extremely dire circumstances, and we can do something about it. I just need help with resources.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN's Michael Conte and David Williams contributed to this report.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated how many Americans Project DYNAMO rescued from Haiti. The group declined to give an exact figure but said it had received more than 100 rescue requests from Americans.

