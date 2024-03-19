International path on fire, UK sector response





Vivienne Stern MBE, chief executive of Universities UK, responded to a recent article in the Sunday Times attacking education agents and pathways providers, saying: “International students do not reduce the number of places available to home students.”

They claimed it was giving international students a “back door” into British universities and that domestic students were being unfairly pushed out of the system.

The whistleblower, a former employee of the study group who previously held a senior position, used the platform to discuss how young people in the UK are being disadvantaged by universities' desire to “rake in cash” from overseas students paying higher tuition fees. I did. The article appeared.

A former employee, identified only by a pseudonym, said the profit motive trumped the pursuit of quality.

The essence of the business is to attract international students and build them high, and as long as there is money, they will invariably be accommodated in one way or another,” he continued.

The Sunday Times has launched a new investigation, this time specifically claiming that the entry qualifications for the International Pathways program set up by the study group were set very low to make it attractive to as many international students as possible.

The article alleges that the study group obtained confidential documents that set out different types of international students to recruit and described personas such as “socialites.” These students are “less cost conscious” and will only achieve “medium”. Grades and “immigrants” (in this case a term used to describe people seeking to “migrate out of India”) are “medium/low” grades, the Sunday Times reported.

The publication said the former employee's claims were supported by leaked meeting minutes, marketing presentations and internal presentations.

In a statement following the news article, Study Group CEO Ian Crichton said he “absolutely refute[s]the defamatory comments” and said the company “absolutely refute[s]the defamatory comments” regarding its “long-standing efforts to recruit and teach international students to prepare them for university-level study.” “He said.

The study group said it would make a formal complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organization in relation to the article, which said claims it only accepts students for financial reasons were “untrue” and gave the study group an opportunity to respond. Said it was posted without doing it.

Crichton said the company explained to the Sunday Times before the article was published that “decisions about admitting well-prepared students to degree-level study are always made by the universities themselves”.

He highlighted the study group's “rigorous teaching standards” and how training with university partners is carefully agreed throughout the application and admissions process to the International Study Centre.

The article also described how pathway providers receive around 15% of the first-year tuition of students who go to university through their pathway, and receive “millions of dollars” in tuition fees they charge for those courses.

“As a result, the company presidents became very wealthy.” While reading the article, I noted that in 2019, a majority stake in Study Group was sold to a Paris-based investment firm in a transaction that valued Study Group. 500 million was reported.

“Accounts show the company had revenue of $119 million in the UK in 2022, with its highest-earning director earning $500,000, more than most university vice-chancellors,” the article continued.

As a result, for the second time in just a few months, stakeholders are defending the International Pathways program and the place of international students in the UK higher education system.

“The number of international students at our university has increased, but so has the number of places available for home students,” Stern said.

“The reality is that universities across the UK are losing money teaching home students, so they need other sources of income to help them continue to grow their home intake.”

Stern argued that international routes are “a small but important part of this picture.”

“They support student success by preparing students who enter our college through a variety of educational systems.”

A Russell Group spokesperson also responded to the claims presented in the article.

“Our university ensures that all students, regardless of their path to university, meet appropriate learning standards upon admission and throughout their course.”

They emphasized that for each degree programme, Russell Group universities have equal minimum entry requirements for all students, regardless of whether they are from the UK or overseas.

“There are no shortcuts to admission, and completion of a LCIF program does not guarantee admission to a degree program,” the statement said.

“It does not guarantee completion of a full degree. International students taking Pathway courses must achieve the academic standards necessary to pass the course, and not all students manage this,” Stern continued. Even after a year of intensive study, 20 to 25 percent of students pass. It was emphasized that the Way program does not allow progression to a full undergraduate program at a partner university.

Meanwhile, the progression rate for international students from foundation year programs to degree courses is typically around 70% at Russell Group universities that run these programmes.

Earlier this year, the Sunday Times hired undercover reporters posing as parents of students to compete for places on the secret pathways program, which resulted in UUK commissioning the QAA to conduct an external review of the Foundation Program and the International First Year Program, including entry requirements. I did.

“This work is ongoing and we will report on it in the coming months,” Stern said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining public trust that the admissions system is fair and transparent.

This is a move by Russell Group that welcomes increased transparency in its admissions process.

