Russia Ukraine War Live: Putin's victory remarks hint at the next phase of the war as Russian soldiers loyal to Kiev blow up ammunition depots.





Putin attends concert in Moscow to commemorate annexation of Crimea

President Vladimir Putin spoke at an event in Moscow's Red Square last night to mark the 10th anniversary of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, a day after declaring he won 87% of the vote in a sham presidential election.

He was greeted with Russian slogans by declaring that not only had Crimea returned to its home ports, but that it had recently occupied parts of four Ukrainian provinces. He called this region part of New Russia.

Western countries dismissed Russia's election as rigged, and a few countries, including China, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and India, congratulated President Putin on his fifth term in office.

Elsewhere, Russian soldiers loyal to Ukraine claimed to have destroyed an ammunition depot in the Kursk border town of Tetkino.

Legion for Freedom, a group of volunteers fighting for Kiev, posted on Telegram: We destroyed the ammunition depot of Putin's army in Tetkino. It continues!

The video shows smoke rising from the warehouse before flames explode, captured by a drone.

Alisha Rahman SarkarMarch 19, 2024 09:00

Mariam Zakir-Hussein19 Mar 2024 08:48

1710837013Ukraine's army chief said drones were key to fighting Russia.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Sirsky said drone development was key to giving Ukraine an advantage over numerically superior Russia.

The development of the use of unmanned systems is my priority, Syrskyi said on Telegram after meeting his deputy.

We are looking for asymmetric solutions that allow us to gain a qualitative advantage over numerically superior opponents. The increasing use of drones by both sides is moving the conflict from the battlefield to attacks on each other's military, energy and transportation infrastructure.

With Ukrainian forces outgunned and outgunned on the battlefield, Moscow forces are increasing pressure across the entire front and making gradual gains.

Alisha Rahman SarkarMarch 19, 2024 08:30

1710835213NATO builds Europe's largest base in Romania

NATO is building Europe's largest military base in southeastern Romania to bolster its capabilities in the Black Sea region.

The new base, covering approximately 3,000 hectares, is expected to accommodate up to 10,000 soldiers and their support.

The ₹2.7 billion ($2.12 billion) project is to expand the Mihail Koglniceanu base of the Romanian Air Force's 57th Air Force, located near the port city of Konstana.

The facility will be fully operational by 2040, according to base commander Nicolae Cresu. He said there would be maintenance hangars, fuel storage, ammunition, equipment, aviation technical data, simulators, catering facilities and lodging facilities. Everything is needed to support the operations and mission of a base of this size.

The first phase of the expansion is expected to be completed within five years, followed by construction of another runway, Pravda reported.

Romania has been a NATO member since 2004, shares a border with Ukraine, and has played an increasingly prominent role in the alliance throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, including hosting a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in November 2022.

Alisha Rahman SarkarMarch 19, 2024 08:00

1710833455British Embassy in Ukraine has no choice but to deny rumors of King Charles' death

The British Embassy in Ukraine was forced to deny rumors that Charles III had died after Kremlin-approved state media channels, some of which have millions of followers on social media, began spreading fake news.

The first false claim suddenly appeared on the Telegram messenger service yesterday, followed by a Photoshopped image with the Buckingham Palace logo at the top. The following is published by the Royal Communications: The King passed away suddenly yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday's date was posted at the bottom of the fake letter, which appeared to be modeled on the palace's announcement on the late Queen's death that she had died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar 19 March 2024 07:30

1710831600Western leaders are lining up to denounce Putin's sham election as the most corrupt result in Russian history.

The Kremlin claimed Vladimir Putin won more than 87% of the vote, the largest margin of victory in Russian history since the collapse of the Soviet Union. This follows years of repression and an acceleration of crackdowns on dissent since Moscow invaded Ukraine two years ago and took control of the entire electoral process. As Putin claimed victory, he again sought to threaten the West not to deploy troops to Ukraine, saying a potential conflict between Russia and NATO would move the world one step further from World War III.

Tom WatlingMarch 19, 2024 07:00

1710829855Minor countries: China, India and North Korea to congratulate President Putin

China, India and North Korea joined in to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in yesterday's elections in Moscow.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Putin, telling him China would maintain close communication with Russia to promote the unrestricted partnership agreed to in 2022.

According to Xinhua, President Xi believes that under your leadership, Russia will definitely be able to achieve greater achievements in national development and construction.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to strengthening the special and privileged time-tested strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.

North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who have been criticized by the West for supplying weapons to Russia, also congratulated President Putin and emphasized their will to further expand bilateral relations with Moscow.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Putin on his decisive victory, and the Kremlin said the two men expressed by phone their readiness to pursue effective cooperation in the OPEC+ group of oil producers.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar19 March 2024 06:30

1710828000Putin fires 22 shells for every shell we have: Ukrainian troops dig in to keep Russia from its main target.

Askold Krushelnycky speaks to soldiers on the front lines around the city of Kupyansk, who are facing increasingly heavy Russian attacks, including glide bombs capable of destroying bunkers. Kiev forces are fortifying their defenses with razor blades, trenches and metal dragon teeth to trap any tanks that try to break through.

Ukrainian forces dig in to block Putin's forces at key objective Kupyansk

Askold Krushelnycky speaks to soldiers on the front lines around the city of Kupyansk, who are facing increasingly heavy Russian attacks, including glide bombs capable of destroying bunkers. Kiev forces are fortifying their defenses with razor blades, trenches and metal dragon teeth to trap any tanks that try to break through.

Tom WatlingMarch 19, 2024 06:00

1710827201Putin welcomes return of illegally annexed Ukrainian regions to Russia

President Vladimir Putin yesterday welcomed the return of illegally annexed Ukrainian territory at a concert in Moscow's Red Square, a day after claiming he had won a sham election.

Putin addressed thousands of people in Moscow at a concert marking the 10th anniversary of the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. His three opposition candidates appeared on stage next to him and publicly supported him.

He said the return of four Ukrainian regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia – was much more serious and tragic than Crimea.

Russia claims to have annexed all four provinces, but in reality only controls a portion of them. But in the end we did it, he added. This is a big event in our country's history.

This is how we move forward, hand in hand. This, the President added, makes us truly stronger, not in words but in actions.

President Putin announced a new rail service from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to Crimea to provide an alternative route to the current bridge, which has been vulnerable to sabotage attempts since the war began.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the crowd in Moscow.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Alisha Rahman Sarkar19 Mar 2024 05:46

1710824400Grant Shops has to cancel trip to Ukrainian port due to threat of Russian missile attack

It comes just days after it was revealed earlier this week that the Royal Air Force jet transporting Mr Shapps from Poland to the UK had its GPS signal disrupted while flying over isolated Kaliningrad, Russia.

Footage released by Mr Shapps shows him appearing in the capital Kiev on March 8.

Tom WatlingMarch 19, 2024 05:00

