Why it took so long for the U.S. to formally ban the use of chrysotile asbestosExBulletin





An asbestos warning sign is seen at Victoria Park in Sydney, Australia, February 29, 2024.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it is banning the most common form of asbestos, a cancer-causing substance linked to the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans each year.

The United States bans the use of chrysotile asbestos, joining more than 50 other countries that have already banned the substance. The ban comes after decades of resistance from companies that have used it in everything from consumer goods to manufacturing processes.

“The science clearly shows that asbestos is a known carcinogen that has serious public health consequences,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. “This action is just the beginning as we work to protect all American families, workers and communities from toxic chemicals.”

People who inhale the tiny fibrous strands that make up asbestos can develop many diseases, including lung and ovarian cancer, asbestosis, and mesothelioma. In the United States, more than 40,000 deaths are linked to asbestos exposure each year.

Most consumer products that once contained this substance no longer contain it, such as building materials and household appliances.

But the EPA ban targets certain products that still contain asbestos, including some gaskets and aftermarket automotive products. It is also phasing out the use of asbestos diaphragms by the chlor-alkali industry, which produces various chemicals.

Arthur Frank, a professor of environmental and occupational health at Drexel University, said the rule does not ban all forms of asbestos and that the substance still lurks in many existing buildings and products across the country.

“This is by no means a total ban,” Frank said. “This is a modest measure that reduces future exposures.”

Why it took the EPA so long to ban asbestos

Federal regulators said Monday that the ban was the first rule to be finalized under the updated Toxic Substances Control Act, the nation's chemical safety law that was revised in 2016.

Previous attempts to ban the use of asbestos have failed.

The EPA tried to ban asbestos outright in the late 1980s, but companies fought back. When the agency announced its ban on the use of asbestos in 1989, an exception was made for the chlorine industry.

Then, two years later, a panel of federal judges deemed the rule too burdensome and struck it down, scuttling for decades any further attempts by the EPA to ban asbestos and other dangerous chemicals.

“An immediate ban on the importation of chrysotile asbestos for the chlor-alkali industry is a long-overdue step forward for public health,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said in a statement. “However, this cannot be the end of the road when it comes to phasing out other dangerous asbestos fibers, and Congress has a role to play here when it comes to strengthening protection of our health.”

What this ban will do

Although asbestos use in the United States is declining, it has not completely disappeared.

The chlor-alkali industry uses large asbestos-containing filters, called diaphragms, to make chemicals such as sodium hydroxide and chlorine, which can be used to disinfect drinking water and wastewater .

The EPA immediately bans the importation of chrysotile asbestos for industry and requires that the eight chlor-alkali plants in the United States that still use asbestos diaphragms phase out their use.

Asbestos is not necessary to produce chlorine, the agency noted, and two-thirds of the chlorine produced in the United States is produced without the use of asbestos.

Producers will have five years to transition from the use of asbestos diaphragms to those that do not contain asbestos. Those switching from asbestos diaphragms to non-asbestos membrane technology will have five years to convert their first installation, eight years to convert their second and 12 years to convert their third.

The ban also prohibits the use of asbestos in certain products. Oilfield brake pads, aftermarket automotive brakes and linings, and other vehicle friction products and seals will no longer be permitted to contain asbestos six months after the rule's effective date.

Sheet gaskets containing asbestos will also be banned two years after the rule's effective date, although there will be exceptions when they are used to make titanium dioxide or for disposal of nuclear materials.

