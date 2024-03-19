Nespresso UK opens takeaway coffee bar concept in London





Nespresso UK and Ireland CEO Anna Lundstrom said it was “a great moment for the coffee business in the UK” as the Ford giant unveiled plans for its On-The-Go concept in London.

Takeaway Bar at Nespresso Boutique Outlet in New York | Photo credit: Kristjan Veski from Nespresso

Coffee pod giant Nespresso is set to open its first Nespresso Bar concept in the UK to share in London's thriving coffee-on-the-go scene.

Nespresso UK and Ireland CEO Anna Lundstrom told The Times the store will open on March 21 in Old Broad Street, near London's Liverpool Street train station.

The report said the latte costs £4.15 ($5.29), putting Nespresso on par with Starbucks and about £0.25 ($0.31) cheaper than market leader Costa Coffee.

“We focus on coffee at home, but coffee on the go is very important in British culture. There is a real cultural phenomenon happening around coffee shops and takeaway coffee, and we wanted to be a part of it. It’s a great moment to be in the coffee business in the UK,” said Lundstrom.

World Coffee Portal's Project Caf UK 2024 report found that 31% of UK consumers surveyed had purchased a takeaway drink during their last visit to a coffee shop. This is 3% more than drinks ordered for in-store consumption.

Lundstrom said The Old Broad Street site will be the first Nespresso Bar concept to launch in Europe and expects the format to roll out across London and the UK in the coming years.

Nespresso previously opened two coffee shops in London in 2016 and 2017, but closed the sites in 2019 to focus on a boutique retail store that sells Nespresso's coffee pods and machines and collects used capsules for recycling. The company currently operates 25 boutiques in the UK, including 10 in London.

The Nestlé subsidiary launched its first takeaway coffee product in 2017 at stores in Cannes, France and New York, USA. In November 2023, Nespresso launched a similar ‘Nespresso to go’ concept at its Gran Va boutique store in Madrid. Spain.

