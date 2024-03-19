The Met Office said warmer weather was expected despite reports of a superstorm hitting the UK.





The Met Office said Britain would experience typical spring weather with scattered sunshine this week, dismissing reports that a two-week storm would leave the country drenched.

The mild and sunny weather over the weekend is set to continue this week, with temperatures mostly in the mid-teens in the south.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon told The Independent: Typical spring weather in the UK this week is sunshine, showers, gusty winds and occasional rain.

Ahead of the weekend, temperatures are set to gradually return to average for the year, with many expected to see a mix of sunshine and showers, but details are still being worked out.

Forecasters have dismissed reports that a 400-mph superstorm is approaching in the United States and will bring extreme conditions, including two weeks of heavy rain, in the UK later this month.

Mr Dixon said there was nothing in the current forecast that could be described as a strong storm for the UK.

Rain began to fall on Tuesday with showers continuing through the morning and overnight, moving south-east across England and Wales throughout the day.

The rainfall forecast for Tuesday morning calls for showers across the western part of the country, with some areas marked in yellow seeing up to 8mm of rain per hour.

However, this shower will stop in the afternoon, leaving us with a dry day with occasional sunshine.

Mr Dixon said showers would continue to linger in some central areas until Tuesday, but most of the day would be dry.

Temperatures are expected to remain mostly mild, with 14C (57.2F) expected in many parts of the south.

By 4 PM, the rain is expected to mostly stop and scattered showers are expected to fall here and there.

However, more severe weather changes are expected from Wednesday, with winds expected to become stronger on Thursday.

The day will start to be soggy for much of England and Wales on Wednesday, with rain expected to return later on Tuesday, Mr Dixon said.

The rainfall forecast for Wednesday morning calls for rain to arrive from the southwest, with further showers expected at times.

It will gradually weaken as it moves east in the afternoon.

There will be wet and windy weather from the north from Thursday, with an area of ​​low pressure far north of England.

This will bring gusty winds to the north on Thursday and the potential for heavy rain at times in western Scotland, Mr Dixon said.

The weekend forecast shows sunny spells and showers will continue across the UK. The weather can be heavy and thunderous at times, and in some areas even hail.

