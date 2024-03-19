Niger junta calls for US departure, but Pentagon says troops remain on airbases for now





Niger's ruling military junta says U.S. troops must leave the country, which would deprive the U.S. military of key air bases used for counterterrorism operations, including one the U.S. military spent more than $100 million on. dollars just a few years ago. But the Pentagon is not yet giving up hope of losing its presence in Africa's restive Sahel region, U.S. officials said March 18.

We want to see our partnership continue if there is a path forward, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters. “We are working through diplomatic channels to obtain clarification. These are ongoing discussions.

Marine Corps Chief of U.S. Africa Command Gen. Michael E. Langley, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee , traveled to Niger last week to meet members of the military junta. known by its French acronym CNSP, U.S. officials said.

These conversations were long and direct, Singh said.

However, on March 16, a junta spokesperson said US troops were no longer allowed into the country and denounced America.

The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials had raised concerns that the junta was considering allowing Tehran access to Niger's uranium reserves for its nuclear program.

We have had direct conversations about some of our concerns, including continuing relations with Russia and Iran, Singh said. But I wouldn't say it's an ultimatum.

The US presence in Niger has largely been consolidated on one base, Air Base 201, located far from the capital Niamey, where the other US base, Air Base 101, is located. A letter President Joe Biden sent to Congress as of December 2023 indicated that approximately 650 U.S. personnel remained in Niger, although Singh said the current number of personnel was approximately 1,000.

If Western operations are affected significantly, it will be bad for the people of Niger, retired Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, who led AFRICOM from 2019 to 2022, told Air & Space Forces Magazine in July 2023, shortly after the coup. This is going to be bad for the region.

The United States has flown drones, such as the Air Force's MQ-9s, to gather intelligence on militant groups in the region, including al-Qaeda, Islamic State affiliates and Jamaat Nusrat al -Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an active terrorist group. in Niger and other parts of West Africa. In 2017, four U.S. service members were killed while searching for an Islamic State leader.

The United States waited until October to label the July 2023 overthrow of Niger's democratically elected President Mohammad Bazoum a coup, a move that legally required the United States to suspend military assistance, including training. and support for Nigerien forces.

U.S. officials say drone operations have been limited to force protection reconnaissance missions and troops have remained on base.

There was no fight against terrorism [missions] either unilaterally or with the Niger government since the July coup, Singh said.

For now, the United States appears to remain hopeful that it will be able to maintain some form of presence in Niger. Neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso experienced coups in 2021 and 2022 respectively and are now led by Russia-aligned leaders. It remains unclear where the United States might operate to conduct counterterrorism missions in the volatile Sahel region if its forces permanently leave Niger.

I'm not going to predict what things might look like in the region, Singh said. I can tell you that General Langley is certainly working with other partners there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.airandspaceforces.com/niger-junta-american-troops-leave-remain-air-bases-pentagon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos