UK government introduces independent football regulator | soccer news





Regulators will have the power to fine clubs of up to 10% of their turnover if they do not comply with financial regulations.

The UK government plans to establish an independent football regulator to oversee the sport and promote financial stability through a bill tabled in parliament.

The regulator will be independent from government and football authorities, with the power to fine clubs of up to 10% of their turnover if they do not comply with financial regulations, the government said in a press release on Tuesday.

The bill would increase testing of the suitability of operating clubs and also block closed competitions such as the oft-proposed European Super League.

Clubs also have a duty to consult fans on all matters affecting the strategic direction or legacy of the club.

For too long, some clubs have been marred by financial mismanagement by unscrupulous owners that, in the worst cases, could lead to complete collapse, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.

This bill is a historic moment for football fans. We will ensure their voices are centered, prevent league departures, protect the financial sustainability of our clubs and protect the legacies of our clubs, big and small.

Football is nothing without its fans, Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser has said.

We are determined to put the club back at the heart of the game and ensure that it continues to thrive as an important community asset.

The new independent football regulator will put the game on a sustainable footing and strengthen clubs and the entire football pyramid for generations.

The Premier League, the world's most watched and most profitable domestic league, faces the possibility of its powers being reduced, and the regulator is studying the legislation and government, although the regulator has previously expressed concerns about how it could potentially damage the league's ability to do so. He said he would work closely with . To attract investment.

Bearing in mind that the future growth of the Premier League is not guaranteed, we remain concerned about the unintended consequences of the legislation, which could undermine the competitiveness and attractiveness of English football, the competition said on Monday.

The government's announcement comes after the Premier League failed last week to agree a new financial arrangement with the English Football League (EFL), which runs the professional game in the lower leagues.

The government warned the Premier League in February that it must either reach an agreement on a new contract or impose one.

Why change the winning formula?

The EFL welcomed the bill.

we hope [it] “This is an important milestone that will help ensure the long-term financial sustainability of the English football pyramid,” chairman Rick Parry said in a press release.

The establishment of an independent football regulator will be central to this reform, and it is encouraging to see that the regulator will be given backstop powers to provide financial redistribution if the game is unable to agree a deal on its own.

David Sullivan, owner of Premier League club West Ham United, is opposed to setting up a regulator, saying it would be costly and inefficient.

The Premier League is the best league in the world, so why change the winning formula? He told Sky News.

Let's hope we don't mess up what makes government work. This means we will be competing against teams in European leagues who donate a fraction of the money Premier League clubs donate to both the EFL and grassroots football.

If the Premier League fails to become the best league in the world over the coming season, it will be down to government intervention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2024/3/19/british-government-to-introduce-independent-football-regulator The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos