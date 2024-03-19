EPA Bans Most Common Form of Cancer-Causing Asbestos





After three decades of attempts, the Environmental Protection Agency has banned the only form of asbestos still in use that is part of a family of toxic minerals linked to lung cancer and other diseases that cause about 40,000 deaths each year in the United States, the agency says.

The EPA on Monday formally banned the importation and use of chrysotile asbestos, the last type of asbestos used by American industries. The ban comes 33 years after a federal judge blocked the agency's initial attempt to ban the cancer-causing mineral. Although the use of asbestos has since declined, it remains a significant health threat.

My friends, it's been a long road. But with today's ban, the EPA is finally closing the door on a chemical so dangerous it has been banned in more than 50 countries, said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

The agency's ban targets chrysotile asbestos, also known as white asbestos, the only one of six forms of the mineral still used in the United States. Resistant to heat and fire, the minerals used in the United States are limited to a small number of products, including automobile parts, sheet metal gaskets and brake pads for the oil industry. Chemical makers have also defended their continued use in making chlorine, used in pharmaceuticals, pesticides and to purify drinking water.

Asbestos use peaked in the United States in the 1970s, when more than 800,000 tons were used annually in manufacturing. In recent years, less than 1,000 tonnes of asbestos fibers have been imported each year. About 70 countries have banned chrysotile asbestos, and the United States was one of the few industrialized countries that still allowed it. But efforts by asbestos-exporting countries to preserve the international market have allowed the mineral to be widely used in developing countries. Russia is the world's largest producer of chrysotile. China and India are the largest consumers.

Professor Arthur Frank of Drexel University, an expert on the dangers of asbestos exposure, said that while the new EPA rule is a step forward, other countries have gone much further in completely banning imports of products containing all types of asbestos.

No other country has this kind of partial ban, he said. You just can't use this stuff, period. End of the story. We were taking a sort of half-measure.

Michal Freedhoff, head of chemical safety and pollution prevention at the EPA, called the ban historic, saying it was the first time the nation's updated chemical safety law had been used to ban a dangerous substance. This law, the Toxic Substances Control Act, was so weakened by the 1991 federal court ruling allowing continued imports and use of asbestos that it became almost powerless to protect people who needed it most, Freedhoff said.

In 2016, the United States' long delay in combating asbestos sparked bipartisan concern among members of Congress, who voted to revise the law, giving the EPA considerable new authority to protect people from toxins.

Yet the years passed without much action. When the Trump administration took office, it cut the agency's staff, leaving the Office of Chemical Safety too small, underfunded and demoralized to accomplish its mission.

Ultimately, banning asbestos was at the top of Freedhoff's to-do list when she became the agency's top chemical regulator in 2021. As a congresswoman, she had helped to drafting the 2016 legislation. In a call with reporters Monday, she described the new rule as a symbol of how the new law can and should be used to protect people.

The trade group representing the chlorine industry, the American Chemistry Council, has strongly opposed the administration's proposed ban since it was announced two years ago, on the grounds that chrysotile asbestos is still used by about one-third of U.S. chlor-alkali plants produce chlorine. The industry group warned that banning this form of asbestos would make it difficult for water utilities to purchase chlorine, threatening the safety of the nation's drinking water.

Freedhoff said once the EPA decided some of these concerns were valid, it changed its original enforcement schedule. Instead of having two years to phase out the asbestos diaphragms used to make chlor-alkali, the eight U.S. companies still using the technology will have five years, or more in some cases, to turn to alternatives. Yet imports of new asbestos diaphragms will be banned as soon as the rule takes effect, 60 days after its appearance in the Federal Register.

Imports of asbestos-containing brake shoes and aftermarket automobile brakes, which have exposed auto mechanics to deadly airborne fibers, will be phased out after six months. And asbestos joints will be banned after two years.

Although the change in compliance dates was a concession to chlorine manufacturers, most of whom have already abandoned asbestos-based technologies, the chemical industry did not welcome it enthusiastically.

In a statement, Steve Risotto, senior director of chemical protection and technology at the American Chemistry Council, said supply chain bottlenecks and contractor shortages meant the industry had need more time to comply. The ACC has consistently advocated that a 15-year transition period is necessary to support an orderly transition and avoid significant disruption to chlorine and sodium hydroxide supplies, it said.

Environmental and public health advocates welcomed the new rule and urged the Biden administration to go further in tackling other types of asbestos, arguing that nothing less than a total ban protects public health.

I don't want to be a Debbie Downer, but it's not over, said Linda Reinstein, president of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization. In 2006, her husband died of mesothelioma, a cancer closely linked to asbestos exposure.

Wary of federal rules that could be overturned by the courts or weakened by future administrations, Reinstein advocates for legislation that would ban all asbestos fibers and all their uses. She is skeptical of the EPA's claim that chrysotile asbestos is the only form used in the United States today.

If you haven't done product testing, if you haven't looked for asbestos in consumer products, then you don't know if it's not in use, she said , adding that more than a decade ago, laboratory tests carried out at the request of his groups identified five products with different properties. asbestos fiber suits, including a children's toy.

Although asbestos use has declined, largely because of liability fears, construction workers, firefighters, paramedics and others who spend time in old buildings are still at risk. Once asbestos-containing building materials are demolished or disturbed, the mineral fibers can stick to skin and clothing, eventually making their way into people's lungs. There is even a name, asbestosis, for a chronic lung disease caused by inhaling asbestos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2024/03/18/chrysotile-asbestos-ban-epa/

