



A leading government adviser on cities has urged ministers to make urban areas friendlier to walking and cycling, saying this would boost prosperity, health and personal freedoms and could even help solve the housing crisis. said.

In a report that takes a markedly different stance from Rishi Sunak's recent driver plans to prioritize car use at the expense of active travel and bus use, Nicholas Boys Smith, chairman of the government's Office for Place, said cars reduce freedom. Strengthening that too.

Don't hate cars. Don't go to war with the driver. But don't go to war for them, the boys wrote in a report by Create Streets, the urban design organization they founded. Instead, fight for places and for happy, healthy, prosperous and productive neighborhoods. All the evidence suggests voters will thank you.

The new study, titled Move Free, comes after a series of moves by Sunak and his ministers to curb councils' ability to promote walking and cycling through schemes such as low-traffic zones, 20mph speed limits and bus lanes.

The report argues that it is important for politicians to seek public buy-in before moving ahead with moves to shift urban travel away from cars, noting that evidence from around the world has shown the huge benefits this will bring.

Look at the facts and data that already exist in your local town. In many historic British market towns, the busiest streets with the fewest empty shops are those with the most trees, the narrowest carriageways and the most restricted speeds. You may have a car, but you are a guest. Humans, not cars, are the dominant species.

Nicholas Boyes Smith. Photo: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

The study points to studies of dozens of cities around the world showing that towns and cities that are not dominated by fast-moving cars tend to do better economically because people find them more attractive. Removing parking does not appear to have an impact on retail sales, he added.

More walking and cycling has been shown to make people healthier and happier, and years of research have shown that car-dominated streets significantly limit children's freedom.

He said cars destroy the freedom to travel safely, especially for children and young people. Children today are much less free than they were 50 or 100 years ago. This is a fact that is changing the character and vitality of our cities.

The report notes that given the far greater space efficiency of other forms of transportation, especially considering that cars have to park where they need to be parked, and that cars spend 96% of their time in dense cities, Moving to could significantly help with the housing crisis by making more homes habitable, the report said. Built where people want to live.

While many of these are considered standard urban planning practices in many European cities, the UK has recently moved away from efforts to promote active travel, with drivers' prioritization seen as more driven by ideology than research.

Boys Smith's intervention is therefore notable in that the former Conservative adviser was appointed by Michael Gove to run the Office for Space, based within Goves' Level Up Department.

In comments published alongside the report, produced with the help of charity Cycling UK, Boys Smith said: The car is great. The car is terrible. Cars can promote freedom. Cars can destroy it. Cars can help the economy. Cars can weaken it. It's mainly a question of where.

