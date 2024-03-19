2024 US election primaries: Intrigues in down-and-out races as Trump-Biden rematch looms | US elections 2024





With a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump after both candidates crossed the delegate threshold needed to clinch their party's presidential nominations, the suspense around Tuesday's next wave of primaries shifts to a handful of key races at a lower vote.

Five states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio, will hold their presidential nomination races on Tuesday. Trump and Biden are expected to cruise to victory, increasing their delegate numbers in a march toward this summer's conventions, where they will officially secure their party's nomination.

Trump's last Republican challenger, his former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, ended her presidential campaign after being routed on Super Tuesday, while Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips abandoned his long-running challenge breath to Biden after failing to win a single delegate, including in his home state. of Minnesota.

In Florida, the state Democratic Party decided support for Biden was strong enough and canceled its presidential primary. Republicans in this former swing state can vote for Trump, although his defeated rivals, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, will still appear on the ballot. The result could reveal clues about the enduring strength of the anti-Trump vote within the Republican Party.

The rest of the vote could hold surprises on Tuesday.

Ohio

Ohio Republicans will choose their candidate in one of the most anticipated Senate races of the cycle. The three-way battle to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown pits Republicans Frank LaRose, Matt Dolan and Trump-backed Bernie Moreno against each other. The last few days have become more and more bitter.

Trump held a rally for Moreno in Ohio this weekend, a day after the candidate, who has taken virulently anti-LGBTQ+ stances, was the subject of an Associated Press report that said his work email address had been used to create an account on an adult website. seeking men for one-on-one sex in 2008. Morenos' team condemned the report, and his lawyer told the AP that the account was created by a former intern as part of a juvenile prank.

During his speech, Trump defended Moreno, used dehumanizing language to describe immigrants, and darkly warned that if he loses, I don't think you'll have another election in this country.

Ohio, once a perennial swing state, is now solidly Republican and supported Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Meanwhile, voters in eastern Ohio will choose their party's candidate to represent them in the June special election to fill the remaining term of the seat vacated by Congressman Bill Johnson, a Republican who retired earlier this year to become a university president.

The major Republican candidates will be on the ballot twice: once for the special election and a second time to represent their party in the November general election for this Republican-leaning seat.

In another closely watched primary, Republicans are fighting for the nomination to challenge longtime Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur. State Rep. Derek Merrin gained support from the party and his former Republican rival, scandal-plagued JR Majewski, who withdrew from the race after disparaging Special Olympics athletes.

Illinois

In Illinois, incumbent Rep. Danny Davis is in the fight for his political life as he seeks to fend off a progressive challenge. But the 82-year-old, 14-term congressman, backed by state Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, is also grappling with calls for a generational change in leadership that echoes Democrats' concerns about Biden.

California

Meanwhile, California will hold a special election to replace Republican Kevin McCarthy, who resigned from Congress last year following his historic impeachment as House speaker.

McCarthy's departure left Republicans with one less vote in the House, where their hold on the majority is already razor-thin. The race for the seat, a rare conservative stronghold in this otherwise liberal state, will feature Republicans Vince Fong, a state Assembly member and McCarthys chosen successor, and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

Even though Fong, who won Trump's support, is favored to win the election for the remainder of McCarthy's term, it is possible he could be forced into a runoff in May if no candidate receives a majority of votes . Republicans will face off in the November general election for another term in Congress.

Elsewhere in the West, Biden will travel to Arizona on Election Day, landing in Phoenix after a stopover in Nevada and before leaving for events in Texas. Biden narrowly won Arizona in 2020, but polls show him trailing Trump amid deep dissatisfaction with his handling of the economy and border security.

As part of Democratic efforts to protest Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, Vote Ceasefire AZ campaign organizers are urging supporters to vote for the president's nominal challenger, self-help guru Marianne Williamson who recently suspended his presidential campaign. . Williamson, who is one of several candidates running in Arizona's Democratic primary, has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and advocated a peace department as part of his platform.

For observers closely tracking the strength of the uncommitted campaign, the outcome may be difficult to parse. Unlike Michigan and Minnesota, Democrats unhappy with the president's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas have few options Tuesday to express their displeasure at the ballot box.

Florida, for example, does not hold Democratic primaries. And Williamson will not appear on the ballot in Ohio, where ceasefire activists are urging supporters to leave it blank.

Biden versus Trump: what awaits the United States and the world?

On Thursday, May 2, 8:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. GMT, join Tania Branigan, David Smith, Mehdi Hasan and Tara Setmayer for a look at the people, ideas and events that could shape the US election campaign. Book your tickets here or at theguardian.live

