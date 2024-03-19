British counter-terrorism officer says more young people are being radicalized online | British security and counter-terrorism





A senior counter-terrorism officer has warned that children and young people who have spent extended amounts of time on the internet during the pandemic are becoming increasingly radicalized online.

Det Supt Andy Meeks said a growing number of vulnerable people were accessing extreme material after spending hours unsupervised online.

He said: There has been a significant increase in online investigations, or investigations into individuals who have committed terrorist acts online.

I think a lot of it has coincided with the pandemic, which has seen a lot of people spending long periods of time online in isolation, and I think that has definitely led to an increase in this type of activity. There has been a clear increased focus on our work on counter-terrorism policing.

Meeks, head of the North West counter-terrorism police investigation, was speaking after a 20-year-old student was jailed for 13 years for preparing an act of terrorism by compiling and sharing a bomb-making manual.

Jacob Graham, a self-described left-wing anarchist, has said he wants to kill at least 50 politicians. He said at his trial that he was quite anti-government, adding: I disagree with ideas about the way certain things are handled, the pandemic, the cost of living.

Graham buried a knife and bomb-making chemicals in woodland at Formby, near Liverpool. On his bedroom wall was a print of a car bomb exploding with the words: Make it harder for politicians to start their cars again.

Meeks said Graham, who was 19 at the time of his arrest last May, planned the attack over several months in the bedroom of the home he shared with his mother in Liverpool.

He said the student held a grudge against the university because he had failed a computer science exam, was quite socially isolated and did not seem to have wider interests.

Police discovered that Graham had buried bomb-making chemicals in woodland near his home. Photo: GMP

Judge Goose sentenced Graham to 13 years in prison with a five-year extension on licence, at Manchester Crown Court on Monday. At sentencing, he said Graham appeared to be an ordinary young man with interests in fireworks, the military and outdoor activities.

But he continued: In fact, you are a dangerous young man. You have described yourself as Britain's first domestic terrorist. You introduced yourself as a very knowledgeable and experienced terrorist. I am satisfied that you are a dangerous criminal.

The number of children arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses hit a record high last year, according to figures released by the Home Office last week.

As of December 2023, 42 people under the age of 17 had been detained under terrorism laws, almost a fifth of the total number of terrorism suspects.

This is the highest figure since records began in 2002 and more than double the number two years ago. This is a six-fold increase from 10 years ago.

Police have warned that terrorist groomers are exploiting the time children spend online without supervision from family, school, social workers or mental health services.

Jonathan Hall KC, an independent reviewer of terrorism laws, said last week the increase in arrests could be linked to isolated teenagers being radicalized in toxic online spaces.

Most of those arrested were young people accessing far-right material, but Graham told police he was a leftist.

After his arrest, he told police officers that he was more of an anarchist. He said: I don't like the idea of ​​central control and I don't really like monarchy. He supports the Green Party and says he is an environmentalist who doesn't like the way corporations act and harm the planet.

Meek said detectives have not found a murder list and are not sure who Graham might be targeting, but they have obtained bomb-making materials and a manual for building a 3D-printed gun.

He seemed motivated by hatred of the government's ability to oppress individuals. Oppressing individual human rights is closer to the government's ability than a specific political party or specific politician.

What we could not ascertain was whether he had identified a clear target. His plans don't seem to be set in stone. It's hard to guess what he might have done at some point in the future.

