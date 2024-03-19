China criticizes US declaration of ironclad alliance with Philippines | South China Sea News





Blinkens' pledge that U.S. forces are ready to defend its key ally is prompting Beijing to accuse Washington of interference.

China lashed out after the US secretary of state pledged his country was ready to support Beijing's regional rival the Philippines.

Antony Blinken promised Tuesday during a trip to Manila that Washington would maintain an ironclad commitment to defend the Philippines. The United States has recently deepened diplomatic and military contacts with its ally as tensions with China rise.

Beijing quickly responded to the U.S. officials' statement, insisting that the United States has no right to interfere in the South China Sea, where Beijing and Manila have competing territorial claims.

Tensions have risen in recent months, with incidents including a collision between Philippine and Chinese ships near controversial reefs.

These waterways are essential for the Philippines, for its security, for its economy, but they are also essential for the interests of the region, the United States and the world, Blinken said during a joint press conference with his counterpart Enrique Manalo.

Several countries in the region maintain competing territorial claims over the waters of the South China Sea. China, however, claims almost the entire area.

China, which accused Washington of using the Philippines as a pawn, quickly sought to retaliate.

US is not party to South China Sea issue and has no right to interfere in China-Philippines maritime issues, Ministry of Affairs spokesperson says foreigners Lin Jian.

US military cooperation with the Philippines must not undermine China's sovereignty or China's maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, let alone be used to support the Philippines' illegal position, he said. he adds.

Reporting from Manila, Al Jazeera correspondent Barnaby Lo said Blinken made clear that only an armed attack on the Philippines would invoke the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty sealing Washington's obligation to defend its ally .

China, he reported, has not engaged in any armed attacks, deploying what analysts call gray zone tactics using military-grade water cannons and lasers.

At the same time, the United States helped the Philippines strengthen its defense capabilities, making the country the largest recipient of U.S. military aid in the Asia-Pacific region from 2015 to 2022.

Hyperdrive

Ties between the Philippines and China have deteriorated amid the recent increase in maritime clashes, particularly around the Second Thomas Shoal, which is about 200 km (124 miles) from the western Philippine island of Palawan and more than 1,000 km from the Chinese island of Hainan to the south.

Manila accused the Chinese coast guard of pursuing a policy of aggression. Beijing says Philippine ships are trespassing on its territory.

At the same time, relations between the United States and the Philippines have improved markedly since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr took office in 2022.

Meeting with the head of state on Tuesday following his talks with Manalo, Blinken said relations between the two countries were now booming.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, attends a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines. [Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP]

Last year, Manila almost doubled the number of its bases accessible to American forces, including three new sites facing Taiwan, which is also resisting pressure from Beijing, which claims this island state as its own.

Military exercises involving U.S. and Philippine forces have recently expanded to include joint air and maritime patrols over the South China Sea and near Taiwan. China considers these war games to be provocations.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to host Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a summit in Washington in April to discuss economic ties and the Asia-Pacific region.

