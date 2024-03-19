US, Japan call for UN resolution calling on all nations to ban nuclear weapons in space





UNITED NATIONS (AP) The United States and Japan are sponsoring a U.N. Security Council resolution calling on all nations not to deploy or develop nuclear weapons in space, the U.S. ambassador announced Monday.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting that any putting of nuclear weapons into orbit around Earth would be unprecedented, dangerous and unacceptable.

The announcement that the United States and Japan had issued a resolution follows confirmation by the White House last month that Russia has obtained a worrying anti-satellite weapons capability, although such a weapon is not still operational.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later said Moscow had no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space, saying the country had only developed space capabilities similar to those of the United States.

The Outer Space Treaty, ratified by about 114 countries, including the United States and Russia, prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons or any other type of weapons of mass destruction in orbit or the stationing of weapons in space in any other way.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who chaired the council meeting, said that even in the conflictual context of the Cold War, the rivals had agreed to ensure that space remained peaceful. This ban on placing weapons of mass destruction into orbit must be respected today, she declared.

Thomas-Greenfield said all parties to the treaty must commit to banning nuclear and other destructive weapons, and we must urge all member states not yet party to join without delay.

She said the United States looked forward to engaging with other members of the 15-nation Security Council to build consensus around the text.

Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said Moscow's first impression was that the proposed resolution was just another propaganda stunt by Washington, highly politicized and disconnected from reality.

He criticized the text, saying the wording had not been developed by experts or discussed within specialized international platforms such as the United Nations Conference on Disarmament or the United Nations Committee on Outer Space .

Outside the Security Council, Thomas-Greenfield said the United States wants to engage with treaty parties to explore ways to increase confidence in upholding the ban on nuclear and other weapons of destruction massive in space.

The United States has already begun to consider approaches to ensure that countries cannot deploy nuclear weapons in orbit without detection, and we intend to engage with other state parties as our Ideas evolve, she said.

Thomas-Greenfield also reiterated to the Council that the United States was prepared to engage immediately, without preconditions, in dialogue with Russia and China on bilateral arms control issues.

But Russian Polyansky accused the West of trying to inflict a strategic defeat on my country.

Any interaction will only be possible if the United States and NATO review their anti-Russian policies and show that they are ready to participate in a comprehensive dialogue, taking into account all these factors of strategic stability and eliminating all concerns that have us on our safety, he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed the Council, saying geopolitical tensions and mistrust had increased the risk of nuclear war to its highest level in decades.

He said the film Oppenheimer about Robert Oppenheimer, who led the U.S. project to develop the atomic bomb during World War II, brought to life the harsh reality of the end of nuclear power for millions of people around the world.

Humanity cannot survive Oppenheimer's aftereffects, UN chief says.

