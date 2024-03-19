



An independent football regulator is set to be enshrined in law to give fans a greater voice in club governance. The regulator will have the ability to promote financial sustainability and impose fines of up to 10% of the turnover of clubs, such as independent store competitions, that do not comply with the regulations. With the European Super League blocked under new legislation, regulators will have backstop powers to strengthen tests for owners and directors and impose new deals on financial distributions.

The legislation comes at a critical time for English football, following an attempted breakaway from the European Super League and a string of high-profile cases of clubs being financially mismanaged or collapsing altogether.

The legislation being introduced today goes further than the Government's manifesto promises and establishes a new Independent Football Regulatory Authority (IFR) as an independent body independent of the Government and football authorities.

The body will have strong powers centered around three key objectives: improving the financial sustainability of clubs, ensuring financial resilience across the league and protecting the legacy of English football.

Under the Football Governance Bill, new owners and directors will be subject to tougher tests to prevent clubs falling into the wrong hands, and face the possibility of being excluded or stripped of ownership of football clubs if they are deemed unfit.

The bill also includes new backstop powers on the distribution of finances between the Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and National League. These powers mean that if the league cannot agree to a new deal on financial distribution, a backstop can be triggered to reach an agreement.

For the first time, clubs from the National League (Tier 1 of the football pyramid) to the Premier League will be given permission to participate in elite men's football competitions in England. The proposed licensing regime is proportional to all issues, size and circumstances and provides time for clubs to transition, including temporary and full licensing systems.

This follows a number of problems in recent years, including financial mismanagement, plans to split the European Super League and changes to the club's name, badge and colors against the wishes of fans.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

Football has long been one of the greatest sources of national pride. People from all over the country gather to celebrate or comfort each other.

However, for too long some clubs have been abused by unscrupulous owners who have mismanaged their finances, leading at worst to complete collapse, as we have seen in the unfortunate cases of Bury and Macclesfield Town. can.

This bill is a historic moment for football fans. We will ensure their voices are centered, prevent league departures, protect the financial sustainability of our clubs and protect the legacies of our clubs, big and small.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said:

Football is nothing without fans. We are determined to put the club back at the heart of the game and ensure that it continues to thrive as an important community asset.

Football's new independent regulator will put the game on a sustainable footing and strengthen clubs and the entire football pyramid for generations.

All clubs, regardless of their license status, will be subject to new basic requirements set out in the law, such as protection against breakaway competitions and stadium relocations.

The provisional license requires all clubs to meet some essential conditions as standard, including basic requirements for fan engagement, corporate governance and financial reporting.

The regulator will then apply additional bespoke license terms to the club as required, providing access to financial resources, non-financial resources (e.g. related systems, policies and personnel), and fan engagement.

Fan engagement is a core principle of the Football Governance Bill and ensures that fans are back at the heart of the game. As part of the license, the club must consult with fans on key off-field decisions such as the club's heritage and the strategic direction of the club.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrews said:

Football clubs are vital community assets and for too long they have taken some of their fans for granted and the club has suffered losses to unscrupulous owners.

Today’s legislation will pave the way for the creation of an independent football regulator that will provide greater protection for clubs and fans to ensure they prosper in the long term.

Tracey Crouch CBE MP, chair of the fan-led review into football governance, said:

Football fans can begin to sigh with relief knowing that the next steps have now been taken to protect the long-term sustainability of the pyramid.

The bill included a significant amount of work to establish a truly independent force in football, centered around fans and good governance.

Kevin Miles, Chief Executive of the Football Supporters' Association, said:

The FSA warmly welcomes the enactment of football governance legislation emerging from the 2021 Fan Led Review, particularly the key proposals to introduce statutory independent regulation of the game.

The regulator has the means to intervene and prevent clubs from falling into trouble, protect their legacies, give supporters a much greater voice in the proceedings and prevent domestic clubs from joining breakaway European Super Leagues. provide.

Regulators must be empowered to make financial agreements to ensure the sustainability of the game as a whole. It is too important to be left to the debate between the vested interests of the wealthiest club owners.

Additionally, the Football Governance Bill published today details how the IFR will:

We will produce regular State of the Game reports presenting evidence-based analysis of all issues relevant to the financial sustainability and systemic resilience of English football. All new owners and directors will be evaluated and owners/directors may be disqualified in case of persistent and willful non-compliance. Clubs must meet licensing conditions for fan participation, and guidance for clubs sets out areas where fan consultation is required. We will not be overly intrusive and will adopt an advocacy-first approach, but we will be backed by broad powers to investigate suspected non-compliance, compel information and enforce where necessary. We do not intervene in on-field decisions and act in a way that minimizes our impact on sporting events.

The Football Governance Bill is a result of the Government’s commitment to provide a fan-led review of football governance. The review, prompted by an attempted exit from the European Super League competition, sought to scrutinize the industry following the failure of at least 60 professional football clubs since the emergence of the Premier League in 1992.

A key recommendation of the review, chaired by Tracey Crouch MP, was the introduction of an independent regulator for elite men's football in England.

In parallel with the introduction of the Bill, the Government today confirmed plans to establish a shadow regulator that will operate once the IFR is formally established.

Decisions on the positions of the IFR, the regulator's chair and other board members will be made in the coming weeks and months until the bill passes parliament. This follows the appointment of interim chief operating officer Martyn Henderson OBE in January. He will work with the team on the framework, policies and guidance needed to shape the regulatory body.

English football remains a global success story and the Premier League is the envy of sporting competitions around the world. The Government fully supports its continued success.

Despite this success, the combined net debt of Premier League and Championship clubs reached $5.9 billion by the end of the 2020/21 season. In the same season, the Championship reported a wage-to-earnings ratio of 125% on average, clearly showing that clubs are stretching themselves far beyond their capabilities.

Our national game remains one of Britain's greatest cultural exports and its success is modeled after its success by clubs and leagues around the world, but the Government today announced the need and aim to ensure that it continues for generations through the introduction of an independent football regulator. We are taking necessary measures. .

