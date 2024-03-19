Here's Why High Interest Rates Didn't Cause a US Recession





Washington, DCCNN —

As the Federal Reserve begins its March policy meeting on Tuesday, interest rates remain at their highest level in 23 years, but unemployment is low, stocks have hit repeated record highs and there is no no recession in sight.

Economists are perplexed.

Every time the Federal Reserve raises rates to combat high inflation, the risk of recession increases, and the U.S. economy typically slides into an economic downturn under the weight of rising borrowing costs. But this time, that hasn't been the case yet.

The Americas economy remains remarkably strong, despite high interest rates. Economists say this is partly due to the ultra-low mortgage rates that homeowners stuck to during the pandemic, when the Fed cut rates to almost zero; as well as the generally healthy household finances of many Americans in recent years.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told CBS News last month that it was essential that the central bank raise rates at as aggressive a pace as it has, even if it meant Americans might feel some pain.

I was honest in saying that we thought there would be pain. And we thought the pain would probably come, as it has in many past cycles, in the form of higher unemployment, Powell said. This did not happen.

Although it is a phenomenon that has left many economists perplexed, it has, more importantly, spared Americans thus far the merciless economic pain of a recession.

The golden handcuffs of low mortgage rates

The main tool the Fed uses to manage the economy and implement monetary policy is setting its key interest rate, which influences borrowing costs. Whenever it needs to cool the economy by making borrowing more expensive, the Fed raises rates, which should then lower inflation.

A mortgage is a large but important type of debt that Americans take on to buy a home, and it is heavily subject to the federal government's rate decisions. This key channel for transmitting monetary policy to the broader real economy has not worked as well as in the past.

The majority of debt is mortgages, and many of those who found themselves stuck at low rates told the Fed to raise rates as much as it wanted. They're stuck for the next 20 or 30 years, Dan North, senior economist at Allianz Trade, told CNN.

The Fed slashed interest rates at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to help support an economy facing high unemployment, leading to a parallel decline in mortgage rates. But when the U.S. economy rebounded sharply in 2021, it sparked a home-buying frenzy, with mortgage rates still at rock-bottom levels.

Homeowners who got an affordable 3% mortgage rate, for example, probably won't trade it in for a higher rate. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.74% during the week ending March 14, according to Freddie Mac data.

That's down from a two-decade high of 7.79% reached in late October, but higher than anything seen between 2008 and 2022.

These ultra-low rates are the so-called golden handcuffs that prevent many homeowners from selling their homes, even if they need or want to.

Fed officials indicated in their latest economic projections in December that they planned to cut interest rates three times this year, which would also lead to lower mortgage rates. They release new projections on Wednesday when the Fed announces its latest interest rate decision.

Consumer finances were in excellent shape when the Fed began raising rates. Many Americans increased their savings accounts in 2020 and 2021 thanks to pandemic-related stimulus payments and a lack of spending on services due to restrictions at that time.

The job market was also in turmoil when the economy roared back from the pandemic in 2021, as employers competed for workers by raising wages and boosting benefits.

Employers continue to hire workers at a healthy pace, unemployment remains below 4%, and workers continue to reap wage gains greater than anything seen before the pandemic. Americans' net worth grew at a historic rate from 2019 to 2022, according to the federal Survey of Consumer Finances.

All of this means that Americans are well-equipped to deal with the effects of high interest rates.

Consumer balance sheets are healthy with debt levels fairly low, Karen Manna, client portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, told CNN.

Their portfolios are now performing very well, their fixed income investments are also earning more, so no one feels pressured to pay down debt and reckon with higher interest rates. So this is a very different situation than what we saw in history, she said.

The central banks' March policy-making meeting will take place Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with a decision announced Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference led by Chairman Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. Analysts expect the Fed to keep its benchmark rate steady for the fifth consecutive meeting.

