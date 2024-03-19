US Defense Secretary Commends NATO Allies for Commitment to Ukraine





The United States and European countries pledged Tuesday to maintain military support for Ukraine, even as future U.S. aid remains blocked in Congress and modest donations of new weapons reflect an alliance that has relatively little to give as the war against Russia enters a critical phase.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, in Germany for the start of a meeting of about 50 governments that supply Kiev's forces, said the allies would dig deeper for vital aid. security in Ukraine.

To this end, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin would send Ukraine 10,000 artillery shells, 100 armored infantry vehicles and transport equipment, as part of a new injection support of $544 million. Finnish defense chief Antti Hkknen announced a $32 million donation to help the Czech Republic purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition, including from non-NATO armies and manufacturers.

And Mr. Austin highlighted the new $300 million package of attack and air defense missiles, artillery munitions and armored systems that the United States promised for Ukraine last week.

Still, Ukrainian forces could use up much of the new aid within months or even weeks. The Biden administration is unlikely to be able to send much more unless House Republicans unlock a $60 billion emergency spending plan for additional weapons for Ukraine and to strengthen arms production in the United States.

We will have to face it, and we will face it, Mr Pistorius said on the sidelines of the meeting, held at Ramstein Air Base, a US military center in Germany, when asked about the funding blocked in Washington.

He said that Germany is ready to continue supporting Ukraine and I am sure and convinced that the United States will also do so, as it did before.

Mr Austin said at the start of the meeting that the battle in Ukraine remains one of the great causes of our time. He later cast the war as crucial to our own security in remarks that seemed aimed more at congressional critics than at journalists before him in Germany.

The United States would face grave new perils in a world where aggression and autocracy are on the march, where tyrants are emboldened and dictators think they can wipe democracy off the map, Mr. .Austin.

Today, Ukraine's survival is in danger and the security of the Americas is threatened, he said. They don't have a day to waste, and we don't either.

While the United States remains the largest donor of military support to Ukraine, Austin welcomed recent arms donations from Denmark, France, Germany and Sweden. He also highlighted the Czech campaign to source artillery shells from around the world, the first batch of which could arrive on the battlefield within weeks.

Ukrainian soldiers are already low on many munitions: a shortage of artillery shells has forced a retreat in the eastern town of Avdiivka, and air defense missiles have been rationed around the highest priority towns and infrastructure for protect against Russian strikes.

On Monday, after meeting with Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew up a list of missiles, fighter jets and shells that he said were urgently needed on the lines head on.

In his own summary of Monday's meeting in Kiev, Mr. Graham predicted that at least some U.S. aid to Ukraine would arrive in the form of loans, as former President Donald J. Trump has recommended, instead of outright donations.

I know Americans want to help their friends and allies, but I also believe we must consider our economic situation while helping others, Graham said in a statement. He said he would also demand that the Biden administration send longer-range missiles to Ukraine, allowing its forces to strike Russian-controlled territory, as well as rapid training of Ukrainian pilots on F fighter jets. -16.

Uncertainty over U.S. involvement in Ukraine has largely left European allies trying to fill the void, but producers of key weapon systems and artillery munitions have struggled to expand and are unable to keep up the pace of demand.

Some European leaders, including from the Baltics, Nordic countries and nations bordering Ukraine, have also raised alarms over the specter of a Russian invasion of NATO territory if it wins the current conflict.

Mr. Austin echoed these concerns before the meeting in Ramstein, where he sat next to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. It was Mr. Austin's first in-person return to the group since two hospitalizations this year, including a one-day stay in January related to complications from prostate cancer surgery that he did not have. not disclosed to the White House, sparking criticism.

Let's make no mistake: Putin will not stop at Ukraine, Mr. Austin said. But as President Biden said, Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide it with the weapons it needs to defend itself.

Eric Schmitt and Christopher F. Schuetze contributed reporting.

