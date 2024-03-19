



As the genocide in Gaza continues to be broadcast live on our screens, many Western governments are not only refusing to end their complicity in the genocide, but are also seeking to silence and demonize Muslim movements and organizations resisting the Israeli occupation within their own borders. .

In January this year, the British government declared Hizb ut-Tahrir a terrorist organization, making it a crime to belong to or seek support for the decades-old movement. Whatever your views on the movement itself, this ban is clearly convenient political theater.

Since 9/11, Hizb ut-Tahrir has continued to face threats of ban and come under aggressive surveillance under Prevent, an inherently Islamophobic counter-radicalization program. Former prime ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron attempted to ban the group outright in 2005 and 2010 respectively, but on both occasions Home Office lawyers refused to allow the group to engage in any form of violence. It concluded that it had not been beautified and advised that it should continue to be allowed. That activity.

There is no suggestion that the group has since changed its approach to violence or committed any crimes under British law, so the official ban appears to be nothing more than a French attempt to frame an Islamist movement, ideology or political expression. It challenges Western norms as violent and a threat to national security.

This week the British government took another page from France's anti-Muslim playbook and redefined extremism as a blatant attempt to subjugate and marginalize British Muslims who oppose the Palestinian genocide.

Amid widespread attempts to curtail weekly pro-Palestinian protests attended by hundreds of thousands of people and to conflate all pro-Palestinian activity with extremism, Communities Secretary Michael Gove announced that the State Government had expanded the official definition of extremism.

Gove said the new definition would include the promotion or advancement of ideologies based on violence, hatred or intolerance aimed at denying or destroying the fundamental rights and freedoms of others, or attempting to undermine, overthrow or replace Britain's liberal system. Parliamentary democracy and democratic rights. We also classify as extremists people who intentionally create a permissive environment for others to achieve these goals.

While the previous definition focused on actual acts of violence, this new definition is broader and much less precise. This appears to have been deliberately designed to open the door to a wealth of ideological interpretations that could brand all Islamic ideas and political actions not explicitly approved by the government as extremist. It is particularly dangerous to include in this definition those who are presumed to be creating an environment that allows extremist behavior. Because large parts of Britain's Muslim civil society could be arbitrarily criminalized.

For years, France has used a loose, ideological definition and understanding of secularism to marginalize, criminalize, and subjugate its citizens from its former colonies, which are overwhelmingly Muslim.

Today, with this new, looser, ideology-driven definition of extremism, the UK supports Palestinians facing genocide and, with growing support from other Britons, attempts to do the same for British Muslims.

When the French Muslim government tries to suppress their basic rights under the guise of secularism, the world Muslim community will firmly support the British Muslim government when it tries to curtail their rights under the guise of struggle. extremism.

In a speech in the House of Commons last week, Gove suggested that a number of mainstream Muslim organizations, such as the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB), could fall foul of the new definition of extremism and be banned as a result. Public funds, ministers and civil servants.

In response, MAB, which is known for its extensive role in Britain's anti-Iraq war protests and movements, criticized the government's redefinition of extremism as a cynical move to appease the hard right and targeted mainstream British Muslim organizations. It repeats the allegations without parliamentary privilege to sue.

Other Muslim media organizations, such as 5Pillars, were at risk of being included in the government's list of extremist groups, but were ultimately excluded. Dilly Hussain, editor of 5Pillars, responded to initial suggestions that the media platform would be included in the extremist list: Rishi Sunak, Michael Gove or [the UK Prime Ministers office] Labeling and targeting members of the free press. [with] They disagree ideologically while claiming to support and defend freedom of expression.

Other British Muslim civil society groups are also at risk, including the Friends of Al-Aqsa, which played a prominent role in protests against the genocide in Gaza, and CAGE, which has led efforts to combat France's crackdown on Muslim civil liberties. Under the new definition, they are classified as extremists. Even mainstream mosques such as the Lewisham Islamic Center are under threat due to the early inclusion of Imam Shakeel Beg.

The UK government's redefinition of extremism requires deeper investigation because it amounts to a disguised reinvention of what extremism actually means. Muslim Participation and Development (MEND), a well-established NGO, noted this in its response to Gobes' slurs. Goves won for his resistance to extremism, and he did not include MEND in the list of extremists because the facts do not allow it. Instead, he uses his parliamentary privilege to slander.

As Muslims, we must actively condemn the ideological policies of the British Muslim community. We must speak loudly against the UK government's efforts to silence and criminalize Muslim civil society for thought crimes. This is especially true when the same government is complicit in the genocide against Muslims in the Gaza Strip. And when we speak out, we must speak out for all groups and organizations facing such baseless and discriminatory attacks. This includes groups whose ideas or approaches are not representative of the majority of Muslims. At a time of increasing Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian prejudice, we cannot allow the UK government to choose which Muslims have the right to raise their ideas, campaign or protest. We must stand strong in defense of all our Muslim brothers and sisters. In the UK and everywhere else. We must also encourage members of British civil society, from all ethnic and religious backgrounds, to advocate for Muslims in their country who are currently under multifaceted attack. If we bravely speak out and act together, we can prevent Britain from turning into an Orwellian dystopia, like France already has.

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2024/3/19/taking-a-page-from-the-french-anti-islam-playbook-uk-redefines-extremism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos