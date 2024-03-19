Did Russia and Iran cause Niger's withdrawal from the American military pact? | Political news





Niger suspended a military deal with the United States that gave American troops a key base and launching pad in Africa's Sahel region.

The move, announced Sunday, follows a row over ties between African countries, Russia and Iran, which erupted when U.S. officials visited Niger last week to express their concerns.

What happened and what does it mean now?

What was the military pact between the United States and Niger?

The status of forces agreement, signed in 2012, allowed about 1,000 U.S. military personnel and defense civilians to operate from Niger, which plays a central role in U.S. military operations in the Sahel.

The US military operates Air Base 101 in Niamey, the capital of Niger. In addition, it operates a major air base, Air Base 201, near Agadez, a town 920 km (572 miles) southwest of Niamey, using it for manned and unmanned surveillance flights and other operations in the Sahel.

Air Force Base 201 was constructed from 2016 to 2019 at a cost of more than $100 million. The base has been used since 2018 to launch drone operations against armed groups linked to ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda in the Sahel.

Niger is the center of US operations in West and North Africa, including at its Air Base 201, Al Jazeeras correspondent Shihab Rattansi said from Washington, DC.

Having a base in the Sahel is important for Washington's operations against armed groups in the region, but it is also there to project great power against countries like Russia and China, Rattansi said.

Why did Niger suspend the pact?

Senior U.S. officials led by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and the head of U.S. Africa Command, Gen. Michael Langley, visited the West African country last week.

In their meetings, U.S. officials expressed concern about Niger's potential relations with Russia and Iran, Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Defense, said at a press briefing on Monday.

In announcing the suspension of the agreement, Niger's military spokesperson, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, referred to the pressure exerted by the United States on countries with which the country could partner.

Niger regrets the intention of the American delegation to deny the sovereign Nigerien people the right to choose their partners and the types of partnerships capable of truly helping them fight terrorism, Abdramane said.

He denounced the condescending attitude of American diplomats and asserted that Washington had not followed diplomatic protocol because Niger was not informed of the composition of the delegation, the date of its arrival or its agenda.

Nigeria's military leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, refused to meet the delegation. Local media reported that Phee met the prime minister in Niamey.

The crucial point [Nigers decision] This is Niger's choice in terms of military partners, in particular Russia's choice. The United States clearly appears frustrated that Niger is moving ever closer in terms of military partnerships with the Russians, Alexis Akwagyiram, director general of information platform Semafor Africa, told Al Jazeera. Akwagyiram added that the United States' condescending attitude toward Niger may have contributed to Niger's decision.

From Niger's perspective, the American presence in the country has failed to crush the activities of armed groups.

Currently, the Sahel region, despite these partnerships, remains the center of terrorism in the world, said Kabir Adamu, a security and intelligence specialist focused on West Africa and the Sahel region. and based in Abuja, Nigeria.

What is the place of Russia and Iran?

Niger has been under military rule since July, when an elite guard force led by Tchiani arrested democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and declared Tchiani leader.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the late founder of the Russian state-funded Wagner Military Group, hailed the coup as a long-awaited liberation from Western colonizers.

After the coup, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) called for Bazoum's immediate reinstatement, threatening the military government with force. Russia has warned ECOWAS against such action.

Niger then expelled French and European forces, following the example of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, both of which have also experienced military coups in recent years.

France has closed its embassy in Niger. The United States also suspended some aid after the coup, but offered to restore ties under certain conditions in December. ECOWAS also lifted most sanctions in February.

After the coup, the U.S. military consolidated its forces in Niger, moving some of its soldiers from the capital's Air Base 101 to Air Base 201.

Meanwhile, like Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger has turned to Russia for support.

A Russian delegation visited Niamey in December. In January, Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine visited Moscow to discuss military and economic ties.

And Niger is not only strengthening its relations with Russia. At the end of January, Zeine also visited Iran, where he met with President Ebrahim Raisi. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the U.S. delegation that visited Niamey last week accused Niger's government of also working on a deal to supply uranium to Iran. Niger is the seventh largest producer of uranium in the world.

Could the United States negotiate the maintenance of its troops in Niger?

Asked if it was possible for US forces to remain in Niger, Singh said on Monday: We remain in contact with the CNSP. [the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland Nigers ruling military body]. We continue to conduct these conversations at the diplomatic level, so I do not have a timetable for a possible withdrawal of forces.

Akwagyiram said the suspension could leave Niger vulnerable, as would Mali and Burkina Faso, adding that he does not think West African countries could match the U.S. military force in numbers or capability. When you push back these Western troops, you might see an attempt to make up the numbers by making a security pact between them and turning to Russia, but I don't think that will make up the deficit.

He predicted that over time, the security situation in Niger would deteriorate.

How does this affect the United States?

The Niger base is one of the largest drone facilities the United States has in Africa. Singh confirmed during Monday's briefing that the United States has not used its troops and drones on the base for counterterrorism operations since the July coup.

If the United States must withdraw its forces entirely, it could lose access to facilities built entirely by the United States, further reducing the Western military footprint in a part of the world where Russia's influence continues to grow. grow.

In February, France withdrew its troops from Burkina Faso, which has been under military rule since the 2022 coup.

In Mali, Russian soldiers train government military officers. Wagner, the Russian paramilitary group, is present there. And relations between Mali and the United States are strained: in July, the United States sanctioned Malian army officials for their ties to Wagner fighters.

The latest unfortunate development in Niger could prove particularly embarrassing for US President Joe Biden in this election year, Adamu said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/19/did-russia-iran-provoke-niger-walkout-from-us-military-pact The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos