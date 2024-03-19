US-trained Niger junta expels US troops, drone base





Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, spokesman for Niger's ruling junta, took to national television on Saturday to denounce the United States and end the long-standing anti-terrorism partnership between the two countries.

The Government of Niger, taking into account the aspirations and interests of its people, revokes, with immediate effect, the agreement concerning the status of American military personnel and civilian employees of the Ministry of Defense, he declared, declaring that the security pact, in force since 2012, violated Niger's constitution.

This announcement comes following an increase in terrorist violence in the West African Sahel and on the heels of a visit to Niger by a high-level American delegation including senior officials from the Departments of State and Defense , as well as General Michael Langley, the head of the US Africa Command, or AFRICOM.

Niger regrets the intention of the American delegation to deny the sovereign people of Niger the right to choose their partners and the types of partnerships truly capable of helping them fight terrorism, Abdramane said. The government of Niger strongly denounces the condescending attitude accompanied by threats of reprisals on the part of the head of the American delegation.

The pressure from U.S. officials across the board was just the latest clumsy diplomatic effort since the July 2023 coup. Junta leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tiani rebuffed Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in August 2023, and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, who was also part of the high-level delegation this month, led a failed effort in December to negotiate resumption of cooperation in of security. for a commitment to a democratic transition.

We can only hope that this marks the end of this senseless and costly mission in Niger, said Erik Sperling of Just Foreign Policy, an advocacy group critical of Washington's dominant foreign policy. It has been painful to watch the repeated trips of American officials in the pitiful hope of wooing or pressuring the coup government into allowing the mission to continue.

Asked for comment, AFRICOM spokesperson Kelly Cahalan referred The Intercept to the State Department. The State Department directed The Intercept to the transcript of a press conference discussing almost exclusively U.S. diplomatic efforts in the Philippines and the Middle East.

Ex-friends as coup leaders

The United States has deployed about 1,000 military personnel and civilian contractors to Niger, most clustered near the city of Agadez, on the southern edge of the Sahara Desert, at Air Base 201. Known locally as American base, the outpost serves as a pivot. of the U.S. military archipelago of bases in North and West Africa and a key part of the Americas' vast surveillance and security efforts in the region. Since the 2010s, the United States has invested approximately a quarter of a billion dollars in this outpost. This is in addition to more than $500 million in military assistance provided to Niger since 2012.

After a group of military officers deposed Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum last summer, the United States spent months avoiding the term coup before finally, as required by law , suspending approximately $200 million in aid. The United States, however, did not withdraw its forces from Niger and continued its drone operations.

Following the March 16 executive order terminating Niger's status of forces agreement with the United States, the State Department and Pentagon have done little more than acknowledge it. [W]We are seeking further clarification on the meaning of this statement, Defense Ministry Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Monday.

Singh added that the US delegation had expressed concerns about Niger's potential relations with Russia and Iran. Earlier this month, Langley, the AFRICOM chief, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russia was trying to take over the Sahel. Over the past three years, national defense forces have turned their guns on their own elected governments in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Niger, he said, lamenting that due to the limitations of US aid in the wake of coups, these governments are turning to partners who have no restrictions on their activities. confront putschist governments, particularly Russia.

Langley failed to mention that at least 15 officers who benefited from US security assistance were involved in 12 coups in West Africa and the Greater Sahel during the war on terrorism, including in Burkina Faso (2014, 2015 and twice in 2022); Guinea (2021); Mali (2012, 2020 and 2021); and Niger (2023). At least five leaders of Niger's July 2023 coup received U.S. assistance, according to a U.S. official. The coup plotters, in turn, appointed five US-trained members of Niger's security forces to serve as governors of the country.

Asked Monday about the situation in Niger, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said security partnerships in West Africa are mutually beneficial and aim to achieve what we consider to be common goals of detection, deterrence and reduction of terrorist violence.

The United States must accept the reality that lasting partnerships require fostering real development, not just helping to shoot down impoverished rural activists.

While U.S. troop numbers in Niger have increased by more than 900 percent over the past decade and U.S. commandos have trained, fought and even died of their local counterparts, terrorist violence in the African Sahel has continued. was neither dissuaded nor reduced. In 2002 and 2003, according to the State Department, terrorists killed only 23 people across Africa. Last year, according to the African Center for Strategic Studies, a research institute of the Defense Ministry, attacks by Islamist militants in the Sahel alone left 11,643 dead, an increase of more than 50,000. percent.

This security cooperation has not lived up to the expectations of Nigeriens, all the massacres committed by the jihadists were carried out while the Americans were here, said a Nigerien security analyst who worked with American officials and s spoke on condition of anonymity due to his connections. with the Nigerien army. He said the United States must negotiate a new agreement with more favorable terms for Niger and free of the trappings of paternalism and neocolonialism.

Following last year's coup, Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, introduced a joint resolution demanding that President Joe Biden withdraw U.S. armed forces from hostilities in or affecting the Niger Republic in a 30 day deadline. The resolution failed by a vote of 11 to 86. Today, Niger's ruling junta has apparently done what Congress failed to do.

The bipartisan minority of senators who voted last year to bring those troops home were right, Sperling said. The United States must accept the reality that lasting partnerships require fostering real development, not just helping to take down poor rural activists who posed no threat to Americans.

