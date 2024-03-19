Britain's best new restaurants of 2023





Address: Kolae, 6 Park St, London SE1 9ABPrice: $$Book online

LarkBury St Edmunds, Suffolk

A MICHELIN-recognized restaurant is making waves in a previously quiet market town.

Katie Hayward How to Order: Suffolk Lamb Sweetbreads with Butter from Café de Paris

James Carn, who left Suffolks' Michelin-starred Pea Porridge, has opened his own restaurant with wife Sophia. This fine restaurant is a bit of a coup for the market town of Bury St Edmunds, which has traditionally not been high on foodies' must-visit lists. It's small but sweet, with poured concrete floors, floods of light, and a focus on dishes made to be shared at the table.

It's best to order select items. Plump chicken thighs with girole and Madeira cream; Bass toppings and gremolata caught on the Suffolk line; Venison tartare with hash browns, chives and sour cream. The team looks to the Mediterranean for inspiration without losing sight of its roots. So the Suffolk lands and coast are well represented on the menu. It's about choosing what to order. In 2024, the restaurant won a Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cuisine and could eventually make a gastronomic pilgrimage to Bury St Edmunds.

Address: Lark, 6A Angel Hill, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1UZPrice: $$$Book online

LirColeraine, Londonderry

Lir's tasting menu showcases cuisine and seafood concepts over three hours.

How to Order: Korean Fried Stingray Wings

Stevie and Rebekah McCarry have opened the ambitious Lir at the Marina in 2023, after opening the award-winning The Pool in Coleraine. The menu features catches from local boats, organic vegetables sourced from team growers and team found items.

In the tasting menu, ingredients are carefully prepared and the fish is prepared from nose to tail, with a zero waste ethos, alternating between slaughtering, fermentation, smoking and curing. Of course, all of this is very commendable. But more importantly, seafood is prepared in innovative ways to create dishes such as Korean fried stingray wings or hake kiev with caper butter. Even Rick Stein is a recent fan (he visited for an upcoming BBC series). There are so many reasons to visit, but the part that swoons most over the judges is the sea views over Coleraine Marina.

Address: Lir, 66 Portstewart Rd, Coleraine BT52 1EYPrice: $$$$Book online

Lila Royal Terrace, Edinburgh

Lyla serves just 28 guests each night, allowing Stuart Ralston and his team to make each evening an unforgettable one.

Murray OrrHow to order: Trust the process because it determines your set menu.

Lyla only offers one 10-course tasting menu for one person. This Georgian townhouse was once home to Edinburgh's iconic Paul Kitchings 21212 restaurant. After his death, the space was given to Stuart Ralston, another prominent name on the Scottish capital's food scene. Stuart Ralston couldn't pass up this opportunity, despite already leading three successful restaurants (Tipo, Noto and Aizle). This legendary site itself.

The evening begins in the drawing room where a glass of champagne is served to each of the 28 guests. The main downstairs dining room features a menu featuring food from the Scottish Isles. Line-caught fish and sustainable shellfish, such as halibut and local langoustines, are sourced from the surrounding waters and prepared in an open kitchen, giving guests a glimpse into the precise preparation process during their meal.

Address: Lyla, 3 Royal Terrace, Edinburgh EH7 5ABPrice: $$$$Book online

Mambo Clapton, London

Chef-founder Abby Lee recently relocated her smash hit restaurant Mambow to east London.

The menu emphasizes modern Malaysian cuisine.

Recommended menu: Black Pepper Chicken Curry

Abby Lee had no intention of starting her love affair with Malaysian food and London. She grew up between Malaysia and Singapore and worked in her family's bakery during her childhood, but it was her Italian cooking that got her into the kitchen when she went to England to study on her own. And for a time, she said, that was the path Lee would take. After receiving formal training at Le Cordon Bleu, she spent two years honing her skills at Pasha Ristorante, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Puglia. She's been the standard so far. But when the first lockdown forced her to close her Spitalfields pop-up store just weeks after it opened, Lee returned to Malaysia to wait out the pandemic. It took days and weeks of cooking the dishes of her childhood with her grandmother and her aunts, writing down the recipes, and rediscovering her own craving for these of her family's dishes.

