Here's how many abortions were performed in the United States in 2023: Shots





More than 1 million abortions were performed in the United States in 2023. That's a major finding of a report released Tuesday by the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion access.

To be precise, researchers estimate that there were 1,026,700 abortions in 2023. “This is the highest number in over a decade, [and] this is the first time since 2012 that there have been more than a million abortions performed in the formal US healthcare system,” explains Isaac Maddow-Zimet, data scientist at Guttmacher.

The Guttmacher report also found that medication abortions accounted for 63% of all abortions in 2023, up from 53% in 2020. The research was conducted by surveying all in-person and virtual abortion providers in the country and adding up their numbers abortions. Guttmacher has been conducting this research since 1974.

The findings don't surprise Dr. Anitra Beasley, an obstetrician-gynecologist and professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, who was not involved in the study. She says this trend has been suggested by previous research and, in fact, she believes the real number is even higher than measured in the report.

“This is probably an underestimated figure because it does not take into account abortions that take place outside the formal health system,” she explains. Uncounted abortions include those that occur when a person receives abortion medications from a friend or over-the-counter at a pharmacy in Mexico, for example.

She says these “self-managed” abortions are certainly happening, but they are extremely difficult to measure in national counts.

The fact that the number of abortions continues to rise may be counterintuitive given that the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Access to abortion has been severely restricted in more than a dozen states since Guttmacher last published a comprehensive study. national count. In 2020, Guttmacher reported that there were 930,160 abortions in the United States.

The share of abortions performed only with medication (a combination of mifepristone and misoprosotol) increased between 2020 and 2023.

switch captionRachel Woolf/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rachel Woolf/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“Certainly, the increased availability of medical abortion through telemedicine is a big part of this story, something that really wasn't widely available for much of 2020 and is much more so now ” says Maddow-Zimet. “But we have also seen an increase in the proportion of abortions performed through medical abortions in brick-and-mortar facilities.”

Under current FDA prescribing rules, drugs can be used to end a pregnancy up to 10 weeks into pregnancy, and they can be prescribed via a virtual appointment without affecting the safety or effectiveness of the drug .

Those rules are the subject of another Supreme Court case scheduled to be argued next week. A group of anti-abortion plaintiffs will argue that the FDA wrongly decided to make it easier to access mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medical abortions. The High Court's decision, expected this summer, could upend access to mifepristone for abortions and miscarriages.

“We don't know what the Supreme Court will decide, and we don't know exactly what the impact will be, except that it will potentially create even more confusion and difficulty for people who provide care and who need it. access,” says Maddow-Zimet.

He adds that although tens of thousands of people living in states where abortion is banned have been able to travel for abortions and abortion clinics and funds have mushroomed to meet patient demand itinerant, it is not certain that this can continue in the long term.

Beasley agrees. “It's really important to realize that increasing access to abortion [despite restrictions] It's not an accident,” she said. “It's a lot of people working really, really, really hard to make sure that abortion is still accessible to people who need it. So even though the number of top lines is higher, that doesn't mean access is better overall. »

When it comes to the landscape of access to reproductive health after the fall of Roe v. Wade, Maddow-Zimet says: “We don't know what normal looks like in this context, policies keep changing, we continue to see very big changes in access. ”

