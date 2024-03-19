The United States hopes for a partnership with Niger





Pentagon

The United States does not rule out maintaining a military presence in Niger, despite the country's ruling military junta declaring that it was ending an agreement authorizing the presence of American forces engaged in anti-terrorism missions.

U.S. defense officials said Monday that the United States had not yet withdrawn any of its roughly 1,000 troops from Niger and, along with White House and State Department officials, said conversations with Nigerien officials were suing each other.

We remain in contact, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday, adding that Niger's military junta has not yet shared information on a possible deadline for the departure of U.S. forces from the country. .

We have different lines of communication at all levels of government with Niger and our government, she said. Again, we would like to see our partnership continue if there is a path forward.

At the State Department, deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said most negotiations, for now, are happening through the U.S. embassy.

We continue to have our ambassador and our embassy team there and we continue to speak with them [Nigerien officials]he said.

We believe that our security partnerships in West Africa are mutually beneficial and are intended [to] “Achieving, I should say, what we believe are common goals of detecting, deterring and reducing terrorist violence,” Patel added.

A spokesperson for the ruling military junta announced Saturday that it had revoked, with immediate effect, the status of forces agreement that allowed U.S. forces to operate in the country and cooperate with the Nigerien military. against militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist group. .

Col. Amadou Abdramane said the decision was based in part on what he called a condescending attitude from U.S. officials in a high-level delegation that met with Nigerien officials in the capital Niamey on Tuesday. last week.

Niger regrets the intention of the American delegation to deny the sovereign people of Niger the right to choose their partners and the types of partnerships likely to truly help them in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

By contrast, U.S. officials described last week's talks as direct and frank, offering U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Molly Phee, Deputy Defense Secretary Celeste Wallander and the U.S. Africa Command general Michael Langley the opportunity to express Washington's concerns while listening to the Nigerian army. and civil officials.

We are troubled by the path Niger is taking, Pentagon Singh told reporters on Monday, admitting that some of the concerns centered on Niger's potential relationships with Russia and Iran.

Iran hosted Niger Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine in January and expressed willingness to help Niger deal with international sanctions imposed following the July 2023 coup.

But Niger's military junta bristled at what it called misleading allegations by U.S. officials that Niger had struck a secret deal to supply uranium to Tehran.

The junta has also defended its relations with Moscow, saying Russia partners with Niger to provide its army with equipment needed for the country's fight against various terrorist groups.

U.S. officials, however, have already expressed concerns about visits by Russian defense officials to Niger following the July coup.

And a top U.S. lawmaker suggested Monday that Russian influence may have played a role in the military junta's announcement.

“Part of this is Russia's attempt to dramatically insinuate itself into the region and force us to [the U.S.] problems,” said Sen. Jack Reed, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Reed, a Democrat, told a virtual meeting of the Washington-based Defense Writers Group that Niger's ruling junta has been sending signals to the United States for months that it may seek to expel American forces .

“We will have to counter this… by repositioning our forces and our capabilities so that we can continue to exert surveillance and influence in this area of ​​the Sahel,” Reed said, noting that US military officials were considering other options. .

U.S. military officials confirmed last August, after the coup, that a search for alternative sites was underway. But the Pentagon declined to say Monday what progress had been made.

There are also concerns about getting other allies or partners in the region to agree to host a significant U.S. presence, and whether the location can provide the same type of quick and easy access to targets. terrorists, such as the American bases in Niger.

Most U.S. forces in Niger are currently stationed at Air Base 201 in the Nigerien city of Agadez, on the edge of the Sahara Desert.

The base, built about six years ago at a cost of $110 million, allowed the United States to conduct surveillance and counterterrorism missions with a fleet of American MQ-9 Reaper drones.

But the United States suspended all counterterrorism missions at the base after the July 2023 coup, saying personnel had been limited to conducting operations only to protect U.S. forces.

