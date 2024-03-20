U.S. crime rate continues to decline, FBI data shows





New FBI data confirms earlier indications that crime in the United States declined significantly in 2023, continuing a post-pandemic trend and belying widely held perceptions that crime is on the rise.

New fourth-quarter figures showed a 13% drop in murders in 2023 compared to 2022, a 6% drop in reported violent crimes and a 4% drop in reported property crimes. That's based on data from about 13,000 law enforcement agencies, monitoring about 82 percent of the U.S. population, that provided data to the FBI through December.

That suggests that when we have the final data in October, we will likely have seen the largest one-year drop in murders on record, said Jeff Asher, a former CIA analyst who now studies crime trends.

In October, the FBI will release its final and most comprehensive overview of crime in 2023.

Asher and other experts say the biggest factor driving the drop in crime may simply be the resumption of anti-crime initiatives by local governments and courts that had stalled during the pandemic.

After a terrible period of underfunding and understaffing caused by the pandemic, local governments have, by most measures, returned to pre-pandemic levels, wrote John Roman, a criminologist at the University of Chicago . In an interview, Roman said, “The courts were closed, a lot of police officers got sick, a lot of police departments told their officers not to interact with the public. Teachers were not in the schools and working with the children.

Asher said: The tools we usually use to interrupt these cycles of violence have disappeared in 2020. [and] 2021.

In a statement Tuesday, President Joe Biden called the new numbers “good news for the American people” and touted his efforts to combat gun violence.

“Keeping communities safe is my priority,” he said. “Even though we have made major progress, we still have work to do.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland also issued a statement welcoming the decline in crime and noting that in May 2021, the Department of Justice launched a strategy to address the rise in violent crime that occurred during the pandemic.

Since then, our prosecutors, agents and grant experts have worked closely with police departments and communities across the country to pursue repeat offenders and gangs responsible for the greatest violence; seize illegal weapons and deadly drugs; make critical investments in hiring more law enforcement officers; and fund evidence-based community violence intervention initiatives, he said.

As NBC News has previously reported, the drop in crime does not appear to be well understood by a large majority of Americans, according to polls. A December Galluppollin found that 77% of Americans think crime rates are getting worse.

In many places, perception doesn't match reality because people misperceive risk, Asher said, adding that traditional and social media tend to highlight violence and disorder.

Roman noted that since 2001, the majority of Americans continue to believe their communities are becoming more dangerous, even though crime is declining.

Roman also pointed out that there is significantly more disorder in cities than there was five years ago. I don't think this can be litigated.

However, he said, “people confuse disorder with crime, so the presence of a lot of disorder can signal to ordinary people that they are in a dangerous place, when they are not necessarily in a dangerous place.

According to Roman, crime rates are now at a point where we are essentially returning to the long-term trend of the last decade. The question is whether we will go below that threshold, he said. I think we will succeed. We have made huge investments in community interventions against violence that are truly new and of sufficient scale to make a difference. The other side of the coin is that we are facing a very real police staffing crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/crime-courts/us-crime-rate-still-dropping-says-fbi-rcna144100

