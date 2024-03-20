White House slams Supreme Court for allowing harmful Texas migrant law | US Supreme Court





The White House sharply criticized the US Supreme Court on Tuesday for allowing what it called a harmful and unconstitutional Texas immigration law to take effect.

The law, Senate Bill 4 (SB4), authorizes state authorities to arrest, try and imprison people suspected of illegally crossing the United States-Mexico border, thereby encroaching on roles long reserved for federal authorities.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “We fundamentally disagree with the Supreme Court's order allowing a harmful and unconstitutional Texas law to take effect. SB4 will not only make Texas communities less safe, but it will also burden law enforcement and bring chaos and confusion to our southern border.

In court, the right-wing majority did not explain the reasons why it authorized the entry into force of the Texas law. In a dissent, liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson said their right-wing colleagues had caused more chaos and crisis in immigration enforcement.

Texas passed a law that directly regulates the entry and deportation of noncitizens and explicitly instructs its state courts to ignore any pending federal immigration proceedings, the dissent written by Sotomayor states. This law upends the federal-state balance of power that had existed for more than a century, in which the national government had exclusive authority over the entry and expulsion of noncitizens.

Highlighting the importance of the ruling, Sotomayor said a lower court said the Texas law amounted to overriding federal law and authority, a notion that is unconstitutional and has been rejected unequivocally by federal courts since the Civil War.

The third liberal on the court, Elena Kagan, issued her own short dissent in which she said the Biden administration met the requirements to impose the stay she had requested, to stop SB4 while a challenge federal proceedings continued in the lower courts.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed SB4 in December, authorizing state agents to arrest people suspected of entering the United States without documents. Abbott said the law was necessary because of the failure to enforce federal laws. Joe Biden's deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself, he said.

Border issues, including the record number of undocumented migrants, are a key election issue for Republicans. Abbott and others said Biden should have continued restrictive policies introduced by Donald Trump, the former president now the presumptive Republican nominee to take on Biden in November.

House Republicans impeached Biden's Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: a political move unlikely to lead to his impeachment, given Democratic control of the Senate.

The Biden administration is highlighting how Republicans defeated a bipartisan deal in the Senate last month that would have strengthened border security and immigration laws. Biden said the blame lies with Republicans who caved to pressure from Trump, who wants to campaign amid alleged border chaos.

On Tuesday, Jean-Pierre said: SB4 is just another example of Republican officials politicizing the border while blocking real solutions. We remained focused on implementing the important policy changes and resources we need to secure the border. That’s why we continue to call on Congressional Republicans to pass the Bipartisan Border Security Agreement, the toughest and fairest package of border reforms in decades.

Texas has taken other sweeping measures to deter migrants, including deploying National Guard troops and installing concertina barbed wire and a floating fence. SB4 makes undocumented entry or reentry a felony. State judges will have to order migrants to return to Mexico, with sentences of up to 20 years if they refuse.

In January, the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the law, which was set to take effect March 5. The lawyers argued that the law violates federal law and constitutional provisions giving the federal government the authority to regulate commerce with foreign countries and among states, and that it goes against state precedent. Supreme Court of 2012.

That year, the court struck down parts of an Arizona law that would have allowed police to arrest people for federal immigration violations and was called by opponents a show-stopping bill. me your papers, given the latitude it gave agents to determine who they were talking to. Then a divided Supreme Court ruled that an impasse in Washington over immigration did not justify state intrusion.

This year, on February 29, a U.S. District Judge in Texas, David Ezra, preliminarily blocked SB4, saying it threatened the fundamental notion that the United States must regulate immigration with one voice . Ezras' ruling was stayed by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a court known for its right-leaning bias. That would have allowed the Texas law to take effect on March 10, prompting the administration to file an emergency request with the Supreme Court.

Samuel Alito, the right-wing judge who handles emergency cases in states including Texas, temporarily stayed the Fifth Circuit's ruling.

In her dissent, Sotomayor pointed out that the only court to review the law concluded that it was likely unconstitutional. She also said the Texas law involves serious issues subject to ongoing political debate.

Dan Patrick, Texas' lieutenant governor, hailed a historic ruling on a law he said he co-wrote to give Texas the right to arrest, prosecute and remove anyone who enters Texas illegally. He also claimed that Texas was being invaded by land, sea and air.

Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, countered that SB4 is not about community safety, but rather about empowerment. [law enforcement] to target neighborhoods and imprison people for the sake of Fox News headlines. This inhumane border strategy will now force U.S. citizens to carry passports in their own neighborhoods and force mass expulsions of migrant women and children, all while overburdening local law enforcement.

Sawyer Hackett, advisor to Julin Castro, former San Antonio mayor and candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, lamented incredible support for a blatantly unconstitutional, show-me-your-papers law.

The Supreme Court just put a target on the back of every brown person in Texas, he said.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it rejected what it called Texas' anti-migrant law aimed at stopping migratory flows through criminalization, and that Mexico would not cooperate with Texas state authorities. Texas to accept people the state was trying to deport across the country. border.

Reuters contributed to this report

