Fourth suspect in Philadelphia bus stop shooting arrested in Virginia





Philadelphia, PA – Members of the United States Marshals' Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force and members of the Capital Region Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested today today the last suspect sought in the March 6 shooting at a Septa bus stop in which eight minors were injured.

Asir Boone, 17, was wanted for attempted murder, firearms violations and charges related to the shooting in the 7300 block of Rising Sun Avenue. An arrest warrant for Boone was issued on March 12 and immediately delegated to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. today, investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) fugitive task forces in Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, responded to an apartment located in the 700 block of Seaton Avenue in Alexandria, where USMS investigators believed Boone was hiding with a woman who had ties to Philadelphia. Upon entering the apartment, investigators located Boone, who complied with USMS orders and was taken into custody without incident. He was then transported to the Alexandria police station for treatment.

I hope this latest arrest brings some comfort to the student victims of this senseless crime. No child should have to fear for their safety while receiving an education, and I hope these arrests can ease that fear, said Robert Clark, deputy U.S. commissioner overseeing the Fugitive Counter Task Force. violent crime in eastern Pennsylvania.

The Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force is a team of law enforcement officers led by the U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. The purpose of the task forces is to search for and arrest fugitives from violent crimes. Member agencies include the Philadelphia Police Department, Pennsylvania State Parole Officers, Pennsylvania State Police, Agents of the Pennsylvania Attorney General, Immigration Customs Enforcement, the Chester Police Department, Bucks County Sheriffs and Delaware County Sheriffs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmarshals.gov/news/press-release/4th-suspect-philadelphia-bus-stop-shooting-arrested-virginia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos