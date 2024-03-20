Lloyd Austin says US support for Ukraine remains resolute even as security aid remains blocked in Congress





Ramstein Air Base, Germany CNN —

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed Tuesday that the United States will not let Ukraine fail as Congress continues to delay crucial funding for aid to Ukraine.

Speaking in Germany at the 20th meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Austin said the Ukrainian military continues to degrade the Kremlin's capabilities.

Ukraine will not back down, and neither will the United States, Austin said, sitting next to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. So our message today is clear: The United States will not let Ukraine fail. This coalition will not let Ukraine fail. And the free world will not let Ukraine fail.

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Friday that Ukraine was grossly underequipped on the battlefield.

In the absence of this supplement, the Pentagon announced last week a $300 million aid program thanks to financial savings made on other US military contracts. Austin called the package an extraordinary measure and said the United States and its allies would work together to identify gaps, address cross-cutting needs and help Ukraine build a formidable future force.

A U.S. defense official told CNN on Tuesday that aid from the $300 million program began arriving in Ukraine last week, the first tranche of which included artillery components.

The visit to Germany is Austin's first official trip abroad since his prostate cancer surgery in December. He participated virtually in the last two contact groups, after being hospitalized on January 1 due to complications from his December operation.

CNN previously reported that Russia produces nearly three times as much artillery ammunition as the United States and Europe, or about 3 million per year, compared to an estimated 1.2 million in the United States and Europe. according to a senior European intelligence official.

Russian production is 24/7. I mean, huge, huge, one EU lawmaker told CNN. We should not underestimate their willingness to survive us with patience and resilience.

Austin told a news conference Tuesday that Russia has made a series of incremental gains against Ukraine, although it has come at a significant cost in personnel and equipment.

Asked Friday how long Ukraine could continue the fight against Russia without more U.S. support, the official said it depends on a number of factors, including how Russia takes advantage of the situation.

But I want to be clear, the official said, it's not a question of years, it's a question of weeks and months.

Austin nevertheless highlighted a number of statistics demonstrating Russia's losses. At least 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or injured since February 2022, Austin said, and Russia has squandered up to $211 billion to equip, deploy, maintain and support its imperial aggression against Ukraine. Austin also said the war would cost Russia $1.3 trillion in previously projected economic growth through 2026.

Ukraine has sunk, destroyed or damaged about 20 medium to large Russian navy ships, Austin said Tuesday. And Ukraine continues to shoot down Russian fighter jets.

Austin reiterated during Tuesday's press conference that his Ukrainian counterparts were confident in their ability to continue to defend their sovereign territory and hold the line.

Of course they need ammunition, he said, they need support to be able to continue doing this.

The future of additional aid to Congress remains unclear. House Speaker Mike Johnson told Republican senators during their closed-door retreat last week that he was committed to finding a path forward for Ukraine aid in the House of Representatives, a a sign that Republican senators interpreted to mean that aid to the troubled country is not yet dead in Congress. .

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, told CNN that Johnson had made it clear he understood the importance and urgency and was looking for a path forward.

And officials have been adamant that the $300 million announced last week would not last long in Ukraine. President Joe Biden said the package was not enough, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it would provide Ukraine with ammunition to last perhaps a few weeks.

Ukraine's survival is at stake, Austin said Tuesday. And our entire security is at stake. So we will continue to unite to resist Putin's campaign of conquest and we will continue to have faith in the Ukrainian people.

