The United States will not back down on its support for Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said Ukraine would not back down from a Russian invasion of the country and neither would the United States.

Austin convened the 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group today at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, praising “countries of conscience” working together to help Ukraine in its fight.

Austin and Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with representatives from more than 50 countries and organizations to direct aid, training and capabilities to the Ukraine.

In his speech opening the meeting, Austin detailed the enormous loss that Russian President Vladimir Putin has caused his own country in his brutal war against Ukraine. “For more than two years, Ukrainian forces have been fighting Putin’s aggression with defiance and skill,” he said. “Russia has paid a staggering price for Putin's imperial dreams. At least 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded.”

Since the invasion, Russia has wasted up to $211 billion to equip, deploy, maintain and support its unnecessary war against its neighbor. “Putin's chosen war will cost Russia $1.3 trillion in previously projected economic growth through 2026,” the secretary of state said. “And Ukraine’s defenders continue to degrade the Kremlin’s capabilities.”

Ukraine is fighting for its survival as a sovereign nation, and the Ukrainian military has proven itself effective. Austin noted that the Ukrainian military destroyed or damaged 20 medium to large Russian naval vessels. Ukrainian anti-aircraft capabilities continue to shoot down Russian warplanes.

Ukraine's military fought valiantly against the Kremlin invaders, and the Ukrainian people stood up even as Russia targeted civilians far from the front lines, the secretary of state said. “The Ukrainian people will not let Putin win,” Austin said. “And neither do we.”

The stakes of the fight are high, Austin and Brown said after the group meeting. If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he won't stop there, Austin said. “Our allies and partners are here because they understand the issues,” the secretary of state said. “And friends of Ukraine continue to propose innovative solutions to make new key commitments aimed at providing Ukraine with urgently needed capabilities, in particular air defense, armor and artillery munitions .”

The United States recently announced an additional $300 million in security assistance for Ukraine. This money was available thanks to savings made to replace American capabilities deployed in Ukraine since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine. Austin said he believes there is bipartisan consensus in Congress for passing a supplemental bill that would continue funding U.S. aid to Ukraine.

New to this contact group meeting was the first meeting of the Capabilities Coalition Leadership Group. This meeting discussed progress made and sought to coordinate the way forward on cross-cutting issues, the secretary said.

At the top of this group are: Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and the United Kingdom. “They all stepped up to lead the capability coalitions and commit resources and personnel to this critical task,” Austin said. “And their leadership is a testament to the unity, determination and insight we have today.”

Brown said he was inspired by the Ukrainian position. “Despite the enormity of the challenge, Ukraine halted initial Russian advances that prevented it from taking kyiv and launched successful offensive operations that are expected to retake territory in the eastern parts of their country,” he said. he declares. “Ukrainian forces managed to retake more than half of the territory temporarily occupied by Russia at the start of the conflict.”

This winter, Russia made further progress at significant cost in terms of personnel and equipment, the president said. “Ukraine continues to reduce its defenses to fortify its lines and maximize the effects of its munitions and supplies,” he said. “From the beginning, Ukraine has demanded the capabilities and training necessary to stay in the fight. And for two years, Ukrainian forces have used the support of this coalition to repel Russian attacks using strategies and tactics innovative.”

For two years, the contact group has united in support of Ukraine. “Russia’s plan is to wait for Western willingness to support Ukraine,” Brown said. “This coalition must not let this strategy work.”

In total, contact group members have contributed more than $88 billion in security assistance. “This support not only helps Ukraine,” the general said. “This strengthens NATO and helps strengthen the defense industrial base in the United States, Europe and around the world. It enables our own security. Collective support will ensure Ukraine's success today and in the future. future.”

The United States stands with Ukraine because it is the right thing to do and because America cares when freedom is in danger, the secretary of state said. “But we also support Ukraine because it is crucial for our own security,” he said. “The United States would face grave new perils in a world where aggression and autocracy are on the march, where tyrants are emboldened, and where dictators think they can wipe democracy off the map.

“When we invest in Ukraine's security, we invest in our own security,” he continued. “And we strengthen this contact group's shared vision of an open world of rules, rights and responsibilities.”

