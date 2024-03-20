US primary elections: Biden and Trump achieve victories in five states | US elections 2024





Donald Trump and Joe Biden gathered more delegates in Tuesday's primary elections as they eyed a rematch in November.

Trump and Biden scored victories in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. Trump also won the Republican primary in Florida, where Democrats are not holding a primary.

In Ohio, Illinois and Florida, former South Carolina governor and presidential candidate Nikki Haley still captured a significant fraction of the Republican vote, despite no longer being in the running.

The president and former president had already won enough delegates to win their party's presidential nominations, and most of their challengers dropped out. Trump's last Republican challenger, his former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, ended her presidential campaign after Super Tuesday. Biden's longtime challenger, Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips, also dropped out.

With the presidential elections won, candidates have focused on campaigning in key states they will need to win the November general election.

In recent days, Biden has visited Arizona and Nevada, where he is seeking to build support from young and Latino voters who could be key to his re-election. Biden touts economic policies and attacks Trump on immigration and abortion as he seeks to win over wavering voters and waning enthusiasm from groups that supported him in 2020.

Democrats seeking to express frustration with Biden over his handling of the Gaza war are urging their supporters to vote for self-help guru Marianne Williamson in Arizona because, unlike Biden, she has called for a permanent ceasefire. Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protesters in Ohio are urging their supporters to leave the text blank.

Meanwhile, Trump continued to stir up controversy during his election campaign, amid ongoing legal issues. He claimed that Jews voting for Democrats hated their religion and Israel in an interview Monday, sparking outrage. As he travels the country to rally support and raise money, he is also increasingly making the Jan. 6 Capitol attack a cornerstone of his campaign, hailing the rioters as heroes.

In Illinois, Ohio, Illinois, and California, a few key elections were hotly contested.

Ohio

In Ohio, Trump-backed Bernie Moreno won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate and will face Democratic Speaker Sherrod Brown in November, the AP projects. Moreno, a wealthy former car dealer who has never held elected office, was leading in polls heading into Election Day, ahead of state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, had the support of establishment Republicans, including Gov. Mike DeWine.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Our US morning briefing breaks down the day's key events, telling you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Morenos' candidacy had been dogged by questions about his qualifications and lack of experience. Having vocally espoused anti-LGBTQ+ policies, he was also the subject of an Associated Press report that his work email was used to create an account on an adult website seeking men for sex. one-on-one sexual relations in 2008. Moreno had denied the report. .

Republicans have targeted Brown's seat as one they could flip in November. He is the only Democrat elected statewide in Ohio, in a state that has moved significantly to the right in recent years.

Illinois

In Illinois, Democratic incumbent Rep. Danny Davis, 82, will defend his seat in November after fighting off a progressive challenge, the AP projects. Davis was supported by state Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, but faced a strong challenge from community organizer and gun control advocate Kina Collins, community organizer and gun control advocate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/19/us-elections-2024-primaries-biden-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos