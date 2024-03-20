Deep Purple Announce UK Tour in November 2024, Reveal Support Act





=1 The More Time Tour visits 5 stadiums.

Posted by Scott Colothan 19 hours ago

Rock legends Deep Purple have announced a five-date UK tour this autumn.

=1 The More Time Tour kicks off at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Monday 4 November, visiting London, Leeds and Manchester before concluding at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Sunday 10 November.

Joining Deep Purple for all five arena shows will be the always brilliant Glastonbury rockers Reef.

Tickets for the Deep Purples =1 More Time Tour go on sale Friday March 22nd at 10am from Planet Rock Tickets.

The current incarnation of Deep Purple features long-time members Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Iain Paice and Don Airey, along with guitar virtuoso Simon McBride, who joined the band's ranks in 2022, replacing Steve Morse.

Deep Purple has sold more than 100 million records worldwide since its founding in 1968.

Their latest album, 2020's Whoosh!, reached number four on the UK Albums Chart, their highest charting release in 46 years.

Deep Purples =1 Additional Hours Tour Dates:

November 2024

Birmingham Resorts World Arena Monday 4

London The O2 Wed 6th

Leeds First Direct Arena 7th (Thursday)

Manchester AO Arena (Sat) 9th

Glasgow OVO Hydro Sun 10th

Buy Deep Purple TicketsDeep Purple's =1 More Time TourDeep Purple: 18 Rock Bands Named after Judas Priest and Other Bands

British heavy metal legend Judas Priest's flashy name was inspired by 'The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest' from Bob Dylan's 1967 album 'John Wesley Harding'. The name was the idea of ​​early Judas Priest bassist Brian 'Bruno' Stapenhill, who left the band in 1970 before finishing recording.

deep purple

Initially called Roundabout, these rock legends initially toyed with band names such as Orpheus, Concrete God, and Sugarlump, but eventually settled on Deep Purple. Taken from a 1933 piano composition by Peter DeRose. This song was Ritchie Blackmore's grandmother's favorite song and she would often play it on the piano throughout Ritchie's childhood.

Mr. Big

In 1988, Eric Martin, Billy Sheehan, Paul Gilbert and the late Pat Torpey released the free song 'Mr. ‘Big’ appeared on the groundbreaking 1970 album ‘Fire and Water’. Mr. Big later became known as ‘Mr. 'Big' is a song included in the third regular album 'Bump Ahead' in 1993.

motorhead

After being fired from Hawkwind in 1975 after being arrested for drug possession in Canada, Lemmy started a self-described “fast and vicious” band, taking the name Motrhead from the last song he had written for Hawkwind just a few months earlier. ‘Motorhead’. Two years later, Motrhead re-recorded 'Motorhead' as the opening track on their debut album of the same name.

poison

Originally called Paris when they formed in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania in 1983, singer Bret Michaels, guitarist Matt Smith, bassist Bobby Dall and drummer Rikki Rockett wisely ditched the tame band name in favor of 'Poison'. The song is a nod to glam metallers Sinner's 1981 track 'Poison'.

Nazareth

Scottish hard rock veterans were called the Shadettes when they formed in the late 1960s, but were unhappy with being perceived as a 'light' name. They decided to grab a drink to discuss their new name when The Band's 'The Weight' started playing over the bar's sound system. After hearing the opening line “I pulled into Nazareth, was Feelin' about dead dead”, bassist Pete Agnew suggested 'Nazareth' and the band agreed. The rest, they say, is history.

volume beat

Danish rockers Volbeat take their name from the 1997 studio album 'Vol.Beat' by death metal band Dominus, singer Michael Poulsen's previous band.

rolling stones

Founder and original bandleader Brian Jones named the Rolling Stones in 1950 after Muddy Waters' track 'Rollin' Stone'. The new group played their first show as The Rolling Stones at London's famous Marquee Club on July 12, 1962.

tomb

The brainchild of former guitarist, singer, and co-founding band member Max Cavalera, the Brazilian metal performers called themselves Sepultura, Portuguese for “grave.” Max said he was inspired by Motrhead's 'Dancing On Your Grave', which is one of his favorite songs.

radiohead

Formed in Oxford in the mid-1980s, Radiohead were originally called On A Friday, in honor of their musical rehearsals at Abingdon School. When they signed a six-album deal with EMI in 1991, the publisher begged them to change their name, and they eventually took the band's name from the song 'Radio Head' from Talking Heads' 1986 album 'True Stories'.

bad brain

Washington DC punk band Bad Brains took their name from the Ramones' track 'Bad Brain' from their 1978 album 'Road To Ruin'.

Lady Gaga

Stefani Germanotta's stage name is a reference to Queen's classic 'Radio Ga Ga'. Producer Rob Fusari claims she is the one who created 'Lady Gaga' while they worked together in the mid-2000s.

At the drive-in

Influential post-hardcore noisemakers At The Drive-In get their name from a line in Poison's 1987 single 'Talk Dirty To Me'. “Cause we were / At the drive-in / In the old man’s Ford / Behind the bushes / Until I screamed for more.” The name was suggested by guitarist Jim Ward shortly after the band formed in 1993.

cedar

Formed in South Africa in 1999 under the name Saron Gas, the band abandoned the name after American label Wind-up Records noted its similarities to sarin gas, a toxic synthetic organophosphorus compound. They eventually settled on Seether after the 1994 Veruca Salt single 'Seether'.

Sisters of Mercy

When they formed in Leeds 40 years ago, the gothic rockers took their name from Leonard Cohen's track 'Sisters of Mercy' from his 1967 album 'Songs of Leonard Cohen'. The Sisters of Mercy were inspired by Robert Altman's 1971 film McCabe & Mrs Miller. The film features three songs by Leonard Cohen as its soundtrack.

stiff little fingers

The Belfast punks, previously called Highway Star and The Fast, eventually decided to call themselves Stiff Little Fingers, after the 1977 Vibrator song of the same name.

excess

Wisely abandoning their future band name Virgin Killer (a nod to the Scorpions), New Jersey thrash metallers Overkill ultimately named themselves after the trio's 1979 album 'Overkill' and their single of the same name. It paid tribute to another musical hero: Motrhead.

scare! at the disco

Many people panic! at the Disco is named after The Smiths' song 'Panic' and its refrain 'burn down the disco'. Former band leader Brendon Urie has said in several interviews that their name was taken from a Californian emo track called 'Panic'. Band name: Taken. The song lyrics are as follows: “Panic at the disco/Sitting down and going too slow/Are you nervous/Are you shaking?”.

