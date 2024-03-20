The United States drops out of the list of 20 happiest countries in the World Happiness Report 2024





Bad news for Americans: The United States is no longer among the 20 happiest countries in the world, according to new data from Gallup and its partners.

In the recently released 2024 World Happiness Report, the United States fell out of the top 20 on the list for the first time in the report's 12-year history. The United States now ranks 23rd, up from 15th last year.

Researchers say this is due in part to a decline in how Americans under 30 view their lives.

“In the United States, happiness or subjective well-being has declined across all age groups, but particularly among young adults,” Ilana Ron Levey, Gallup's chief executive, told CBS News in a statement sent via email, adding that social connections are a key factor contributing to these generational disparities. in happiness.

“The World Happiness Report and Gallup/Meta social connectivity data show a spike in loneliness among young Americans. It is widely recognized that social support and feelings of loneliness are influential factors in determining overall happiness, and these dynamics differ among different age groups,” she said. . “The quality of interpersonal relationships may have a distinct impact on the well-being of younger and older individuals.”

Finland ranked first in the overall ranking of the world's happiest countries for the seventh year in a row. The top 10 from the latest report are:

FinlandDenmarkIcelandSwedenIsraelNetherlandsNorwayLuxembourgAustralia

But looking closer by age, Lithuania tops the list for those under 30, while Denmark is the world's happiest nation for those 60 and over.

“The differences in the rankings by age illustrate how levels of life satisfaction – which determine the rankings – vary widely between young and old around the world.” » said the researchers in a press release. “In countries like the United States and Canada, for example, the rankings of people aged 60 and over are at least 50 places higher than those under 30. However, in many countries, particularly those in Central and Eastern Europe, the opposite is true: young people are happier than old people. »

At the bottom of the list, Afghanistan maintains its place at last in the overall happiness ranking.

The research team uses responses from people in more than 140 countries to rank the world's “happiest” countries, based on ratings of their overall life satisfaction. Then, to help understand the differences observed between countries, they look at six factors: healthy life expectancy, economy (GDP per capita), corruption levels, social support, generosity and freedom .

Jon Clifton, CEO of Gallup, said the report’s data “offers more than just national rankings; they provide analysis and advice for evidence-based planning and policy-making.”

The latest findings suggest that happiness has declined among 15- to 24-year-olds in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East/North Africa and South Asia since 2019, according to the researchers.

“In bringing together available data on the well-being of children and adolescents around the world, we have documented disconcerting declines, particularly in North America and Western Europe. To think that, in some parts of the world, children are already experiencing the equivalent of a “Life crisis demands immediate political action,” said Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, director of the Wellbeing Research Center in Oxford and editor-in-chief of the World Happiness Report.

A CBS News poll in December found that 21% of Americans described themselves as “very happy” and 55% as “somewhat happy.” Those who said their home life was going well were much more likely to report overall happiness, as were those who reported having enough money to live comfortably.

The World Happiness Report — a partnership between Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the WHR editorial board — was released to coincide with the International Day of Happiness, established by the United Nations, which is celebrated on March 20.

More from CBS News

Sara Moniuszko

Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking news and trends for CBS News' HealthWatch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/happiest-countries-world-list-2024-united-states-gallup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos