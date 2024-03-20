US Air Force conducts final test of Lockheeds hypersonic missile





The US Air Force on Sunday conducted what is expected to be the final test of the AGM-183A air-launched rapid response hypersonic weapon.

The service did not say whether the test was successful.

In a statement to Defense News, an Air Force spokesperson said a B-52H Stratofortress conducted the fully operational ARRW prototype test, called a full test, after taking off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The test was conducted at the Reagan Test Site, a military installation located in the Marshall Islands.

The Air Force declined to identify the objectives of the tests, but said it had gained valuable information about the capabilities of the hypersonic weapon made by Lockheed Martin.

This test acquired valuable and unique data and was intended to advance a range of hypersonic programs, the spokesperson said. We have also validated and improved our test and evaluation capabilities for the continued development of advanced hypersonic systems.

ARRW is one of two major Air Force programs to develop an air-launched hypersonic weapon capable of flying faster than Mach 5 and being highly maneuverable. China and Russia have invested heavily in their own hypersonic weapons, and the Pentagon is under pressure from Congress to make more progress implementing the United States' own capabilities.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told lawmakers last year that the ARRW program had struggled during testing, shortly after a failed March 2023 test.

Air Force officials said earlier this month that the next ARRW test would be its last, and the service plans to complete its rapid prototyping program this year. The service has not requested any funding to acquire the ARRW, or conduct any research and development, in 2025.

Kendall took a more optimistic tone about the hypersonic attack cruise missile program, and the FY 2025 budget request proposes $517 million to continue developing that program. The HACM weapon, developed by Northrop Grumman and Raytheon, a subsidiary of RTX, is an air-breathing missile that, according to the Air Force, would be smaller than the ARRW and capable of flying on trajectories very different from those of the ARRW boost-glide.

The Air Force's assistant secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics told reporters earlier this month that the service would study the results of the final ARRW test to help it decide which hypersonic capabilities it Would need.

Stephen Losey is the air warfare reporter for Defense News. He previously covered leadership and personnel issues on Air Force Times and the Pentagon, special operations and air warfare on Military.com. He traveled to the Middle East to cover US Air Force operations.

