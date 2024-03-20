International
American primary elections 2024: follow the results live | US elections 2024
Five states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio, hold their presidential elections on Tuesday, with Florida only holding a Republican primary. Donald Trump and Joe Biden hope to cruise to victory in their respective parties, increasing their delegate numbers in a march toward this summer's conventions, where they will officially secure their party's nomination.
Here are the live results of the five presidential primaries.
Republican delegates