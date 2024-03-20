American primary elections 2024: follow the results live | US elections 2024

Connect with us

Five states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio, hold their presidential elections on Tuesday, with Florida only holding a Republican primary. Donald Trump and Joe Biden hope to cruise to victory in their respective parties, increasing their delegate numbers in a march toward this summer's conventions, where they will officially secure their party's nomination.

Here are the live results of the five presidential primaries.

Republican delegates

Democratic delegates

Donald Trump

The former US president's campaign to retake the White House and once again secure his party's nomination got off to a slow start that was widely mocked. But after decisive victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, his campaign gradually rose to a dominant position.

Trump refused to attend Republican debates, used his court appearances and numerous legal troubles as a rallying cry to mobilize his base, and ran a surprisingly well-organized campaign. His extremist rhetoric, particularly around his plans for a second term and the targeting of his political enemies, has sparked widespread fears about the threat his candidacy poses to American democracy.

His political style during the campaign did not change from his previous campaigns in 2016 and 2020 and even became more extreme. Many see it as the result of the intertwining of his political and legal destinies, with a return to the Oval Office seen as Trump's best chance to resolve his legal problems.

Joe Biden

Biden is the likely Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election. He announced his campaign for re-election on April 25, 2023, exactly four years after announcing his previous successful presidential campaign. Although the president's approval remains low, hovering just above 40 percent, political experts say he is the candidate most likely to defeat Trump. Biden has been in politics for more than five decades and is running on an agenda that includes abortion rights, gun reform and health care. At 81, he is the oldest president in United States history.

Marianne Williamson

Failed 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson dropped out of the race last month before resurrecting her long-running campaign after the Michigan primary. Williamson, an author of self-help books, launched his campaign by promising to fight climate change and student debt. She previously worked as the spiritual leader of a Michigan Unity church.

Jason Palmer

Jason Palmer is a Democratic candidate who was only on the ballot in American Samoa and some other U.S. territories. He won the primary in American Samoa after donating $500,000 to his own campaign. Palmer is a Baltimore resident who has worked for various companies and nonprofits, often on issues related to technology and education.

