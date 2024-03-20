Deadlock over US aid to Ukraine clouds negotiations with Germany





RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany Pentagon leaders pledged Tuesday to support Ukraine in its war to push back Russian forces, despite growing questions about whether the Biden administration can overcome Washington's political impasse to free billions of dollars in additional U.S. military aid.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, following discussions here with senior officials from more than 40 partner nations, outlined the conflict's dramatic global stakes as Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-year-old invasion remains mired in a costly impasse.

Today, Ukraine's survival is in danger and the security of the United States is in danger, Austin told reporters. They don't have a day to waste, and we don't either. So I leave here today fully committed to maintaining United States security assistance and munitions.

Austin cited the grim range of costs that Moscow had to bear in its campaign to subjugate Ukraine: 315,000 Russian troops killed or wounded; 20 of its medium and large warships were damaged or destroyed; over $1 trillion in unrealized economic growth. He also highlighted ongoing arms donations to Ukraine from European allies, including a new initiative led by the Czech Republic to acquire 800,000 artillery shells.

Tuesday's meeting, the 20th meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, came as Ukrainian leaders issue urgent appeals for additional military supplies, particularly artillery shells and air defense interceptors, which they say are needed to protect civilians and prevent Russia from supplying additional munitions. advances.

Austin and Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met in advance with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky , who became the country's commander-in-chief in a military reshuffle last month. .

Yet the meeting also highlighted the uncomfortable dynamics the Biden administration must navigate as it attempts to lead the international effort to support Ukraine's fight without being able to provide concrete assurances about its own future support.

Since Putin's invasion, the United States has been by far Ukraine's biggest military supporter. But despite months of pleading from the White House, Congress has yet to pass President Biden's request for an additional $60 billion in security aid, part of a broader package that would also include aid to Israel for its war in the Gaza Strip.

While some lawmakers are now trying to circumvent House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) refusal to take a vote on the bill, it remains far from clear whether Biden's proposal can overcome skepticism from some Republicans.

After months without new U.S. donations, officials announced last week that the Pentagon would provide Ukraine with a new arms shipment worth $300 million, made possible by unforeseen savings on the contract. But military leaders warned that further use of U.S. arsenals without new funding to restore donated weapons would endanger American security.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are rationing artillery at the front and reducing their attempts to shoot down air attacks on Ukrainian cities. Against this grim backdrop, U.S. officials are predicting a series of grim scenarios if the administration's supplemental bill remains blocked, including a potential collapse of the Ukrainian lines.

Uncertainty is growing further as Biden's race for a second term intensifies ahead of the November presidential elections. Former President Donald Trump, his likely Republican opponent, refused to commit to helping Ukraine in the future and said any continued support should come in the form of loans rather than donations.

Austin cited broad bipartisan support for continuing aid to Ukraine despite the gridlock in Congress.

I am optimistic that action will be taken, he said. But again, this is something that absolutely cannot be predicted. We will continue to work closely with Congress and our international partners to ensure that Ukraine receives the support it needs.

In Europe, U.S. allies are working to revitalize their own defense industries and reconsider their own risk tolerance as they consider additional donations to Ukraine. Some of these allies are also trying to downplay the impact of the uncertainty surrounding U.S. aid, attributing the situation to politics.

Asked about the US impasse over Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, whose coalition government faces its own internal challenges, spoke of the peculiar aspect of the US political system.

So we have to face it and we will face it, he told reporters on the sidelines of the Ramstein meeting, saying European countries had taken their own steps to strengthen their security and military strength. So we are doing our homework, and I am sure and convinced that the United States will do it. [do] as was the case before too.

Austin and Brown also addressed the Biden administration's deepening rift with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over that country's handling of its war against Hamas militants in Gaza.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that Netanyahu's government had agreed to send a team of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials to Washington to discuss U.S. concerns about Israel's plan to launch a major offensive in the southern city of Rafah, where more than a million people live. people have taken refuge and are examining possible alternatives.

Brown said he had not seen the Israeli plan for its planned offensive on Rafah. He highlighted the U.S. military's history of urban operations in the Middle East and said U.S. officials were trying to share lessons learned from those experiences, including steps taken to protect civilians.

The Biden administration has also criticized the Israeli government for delaying aid delivery to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine is imminent, even as it directs the U.S. military to drop food aid from planes cargo ship and build a floating jetty to enable deliveries by sea. .

Austin warned that Israel could face strategic defeat if it fails to properly protect civilians. According to Palestinian authorities, more than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its response to Hamas attacks on October 7, which left some 1,200 dead.

Israel has the right to defend itself. But it is also necessary to protect civilians in the battle space, he added. And again, the two things are not mutually exclusive.

