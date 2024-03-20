UK inflation fell to 3.4% in February, the lowest level in two and a half years | inflation





Inflation in Britain fell to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years at 3.4% in February as the annual pace of price rises began to slow again after stalling last month.

A bigger-than-expected fall in the consumer price index (CPI) from 4% in January will give a boost to Rishi Sunak's pledge to cut inflation and add to speculation that the Bank of England will cut interest rates. summer.

Most economists had expected the Office for National Statistics (ONS)'s February headline figure to fall to 3.5%, the lowest since September 2021's 3.1%. A decreasing inflation rate does not mean that prices are falling, it just means that they are rising more slowly.

Investors are betting that inflation will fall further in the spring, reflecting a sharp decline in natural gas prices since last year and a slowdown in food price growth.

The central bank is maintaining its inflation target at 2%, and the central bank expects CPI to fall below 2% in April and remain there through the summer. However, central bank policymakers are expected to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25% at their meeting on Thursday.

Paul Dales, chief economist at British consultancy Capital Economics, predicted that inflation would fall to around 1% after April and that a sharper-than-expected decline would force the bank to cut interest rates in the summer.

Dales said our view that inflation will ease to 1% after falling below 2% in April suggests the BoE may need to start cutting interest rates in the summer and then reduce them to 3% next year.

The CPI decline in February was widespread across most categories, with food inflation falling from 7% to 5% and restaurant and hotel price inflation falling from 7% to 6%. The core inflation index, which removes volatility factors such as oil and food prices, fell from 5.1% to 4.5%.

Services inflation, which the central bank is closely watching for signs that domestic inflation is easing, fell to 6.1% from 6.5%, 0.1 percentage point lower than expected.

Inflation is therefore no longer sustainable than the BoE expected and is moving along the path the BoE has signaled will warrant rate cuts, Dales said.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the decisive fall in inflation was a sign the government's economic plans were working.

This creates the environment for a better economic situation, which can further advance our ambitions to boost growth and raise working wages by lowering national insurance while we work to abolish double taxation on work. This is only possible if we can do so without increasing borrowing or lending. Cut funding for public services, he said.

His Labor opponent Rachel Reeves dismissed Hunt's claims. The shadow prime minister said prices remained high while the tax burden was at its highest in 70 years and mortgage repayments were also rising.

Annual inflation in February last year was 10.1%, lower than the peak of 11.1% in October 2022.

