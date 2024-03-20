A “regime change” in the US dollar could threaten stocks, Morgan Stanley warns. Here's how investors can prepare.





By Joseph Adinolfi

A strong U.S. dollar has been a vital — if often overlooked — source of support for U.S. stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. But that could soon change as the greenback enters a prolonged period of weakness, says one strategist of Morgan Stanley.

Over time, a stronger greenback has been correlated with rising stock market valuations, as the chart below illustrates.

Of course, there were exceptions. In 2022, the dollar soared as international investors sought safety in the greenback amid a wave of inflation – the worst in 40 years – that hit global stocks and bonds.

But an ever-weaker dollar would expose the United States to a stagflation-like scenario, in which the U.S. economy experiences tepid growth and stubborn inflation – the opposite of the “Goldilocks” scenario that has helped sustain U.S. stocks over the past year, Morgan Stanley said. Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of wealth management.

And signs that this “regime shift” is already underway have been growing recently, Shalett said in a recent report for Morgan Stanley clients shared with MarketWatch.

One such development was Monday evening's decision by the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates and loosen its grip on domestic markets.

See: Bank of Japan's first rate hike in 17 years easily absorbed by global markets

Even though the Japanese yen (USDJPY) weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, the BoJ's decision to begin tightening monetary policy as other global central banks prepare to cut interest rates will likely boost the yen over time, helping to reverse some of its steep losses against the dollar. liability over the past two years, market strategists said.

Shalett said the BoJ's decision could prompt Japanese investors to repatriate money invested abroad, removing a crucial source of support for U.S. stocks and bonds.

China poses another threat, as growing geopolitical tensions could accelerate dedollarization, weakening the dollar's grip on international trade and finance.

At the same time, rising prices for gold, bitcoin and other commodities suggest the dollar could weaken further in the months to come.

The ICE US Dollar Index DXY, which gauges the strength of the dollar against a basket of competitors, lost 3% in 2023. But after a strong start to 2024, the dollar's advance stopped in March , even as investors continued to lower their expectations regarding the Fed's interest. -rate cuts. It's down 0.3% so far this month, according to FactSet data.

While that may not seem like much, the weakness suggests that favorable interest rate differentials, long cited as the most reliable driver of dollar strength, may no longer be enough to support the U.S. currency, Shalett said.

Furthermore, gold's recent rise to record highs suggests that China may increasingly diversify its reserves away from the dollar and toward the yellow metal – a trend that could continue.

Investors looking to protect their portfolios from this risk should consider buying international stocks, Shalett said. She recommended Japan, Mexico, Brazil, and India as suitable alternatives to the United States.

Investing in more real assets, including cyclical commodities like crude oil and copper, as well as safe assets like gold, could also help investors profit from a weaker dollar. Finally, within their U.S. equity portfolios, investors should consider gaining more exposure to REITs, which have recently underperformed the broader stock market.

Although the greenback's rise has helped boost U.S. stocks since 2008, the trend accelerated after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent years, the dollar has found itself at the heart of the Federal Reserve's easy-money regime, which has persisted despite aggressive interest rate hikes and shrinking its Treasury holdings.

Recently, the strong dollar has helped boost stocks by helping to combat inflation, weighing on prices of imports and raw materials. Its role as an indispensable global currency has also helped support demand for Treasuries, softening the impact of rising U.S. budget deficits that many investors fear could lead to a deluge of debt issuance that could overwhelm Requirement.

Rising long-term Treasury yields are frequently cited as a potential threat to stock valuations, and recent stock lows have coincided with the highest yields in more than 16 years.

Shalett said 100% of the decline in U.S. inflation over the past two years can be attributed to the strength of the dollar. The dollar gained nearly 6% during this period, based on the performance of the dollar index.

For now, the dollar still appears on solid footing, trading higher Tuesday while U.S. stocks opened mostly lower. The dollar index was up 0.5% at 103.90, while the S&P 500 SPX was down 0.3% at 5,133. The Nasdaq Composite COMP was down 0.9% at 15 959, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA traded higher, up 63 points, or 0.2%, to 38,850.

-Joseph Adinolfi

