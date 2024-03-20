US and Germany team up on mission to track water movement on Earth





The Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment-Continuity mission will extend a decades-long record of tracking moving water masses using gravity measurements.

NASA and the German Space Agency DLR (German Aerospace Center) have agreed to jointly build, launch and operate a pair of spacecraft that will provide information on how water, ice and land masses move by measuring the monthly changes of the planets. gravity field. Tracking large-scale mass changes showing when and where water moves in and between the atmosphere, oceans, underground aquifers and ice sheets provides a view of the water cycle on Earth, including changes in response to factors such as climate change.

With the international agreement signed at the end of 2023, the GRACE-C (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment-Continuity) mission will extend a nearly 25-year legacy that began with the 2002 launch of the GRACE mission. The GRACE-Follow On (GRACE-FO) mission succeeded GRACE in 2018. GRACE-C is targeting launch no earlier than 2028.

Data from GRACE missions are considered key information for characterizing the Earth's climate. These measurements, along with other information and computer models, are routinely used for assessing and forecasting droughts, planning agricultural water use, and understanding the factors responsible for rising water levels. of sea level, such as the amount of ice lost by global ice sheets.

GRACE-C represents an international, collaborative effort to observe and study one of our planet's most precious resources, said Nicola Fox, associate administrator for science at NASA in Washington. From our shores to our kitchen tables, there is no aspect of our planet that is not impacted by changes in the water cycle. The partnership between NASA and the German Aerospace Center will play a critical role in preparing for the challenges we face today and tomorrow.

Engineers and scientists are finalizing design details for the instruments and satellites, then teams will begin work on manufacturing and construction. The mission will consist of two identical satellites flying one behind the other, approximately 100 to 300 kilometers apart, in a polar orbit. The spacecraft will fly at an altitude of about 300 miles (500 kilometers). Together, they will monitor monthly changes in the distribution of water on Earth based on variations in the planet's gravity field.

Gravitational pull naturally varies from place to place on Earth depending on the distribution of mass near the surface. For example, significant changes in groundwater (groundwater) storage or losses from ice sheets move a large amount of mass, which in turn can change the planet's gravity field on weekly timescales or monthly.

Researchers can assess these changes by measuring very small changes in the distance between the two GRACE-C satellites. When the lead spacecraft flies over an area with relatively greater mass, such as a place with more groundwater than its surroundings, the slight increase in Earth's gravity field pulls the satellite forward, increasing its distance by relative to the rear spacecraft. Capable of measuring changes in distance 100 times smaller than the thickness of a human hair, a Laser Interferometer Instrument (LRI) continuously measures the distance between the two spacecraft.

The satellite systems and orbit of GRACE-C will be similar to those of GRACE-FO, ensuring continuity of measurements between the two missions.

GRACE-C will draw on decades of observations of global water movement and changes in water resources. This is essential for informing predictions about future trends in our climate and for assessing food and water security, said Frank Webb, GRACE-C project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. This mission is an example of the commitment NASA and our German partners share to study Earth and help society better prepare for global warming.

GRACE-C, formerly known as the Mass Change mission, addresses one of the key objectives outlined in the 2017 Decadal Earth Science Survey conducted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Technology. US Medicine: Better understand the planet's global water cycle through large-scale changes in land mass.

Together with NASA, we are now continuing the GRACE path in Earth observation, thereby strengthening our international cooperation in space research, said Walther Pelzer, DLR Board Member and Director General of the Space Agency. German at the DLR. The United States and Germany have a long history of working closely together on climate and environmental research from space. The confidence that our American partners place in German space expertise for these missions by ordering the construction of the satellite and the delivery of important elements of the GRACE-C instrumentation and mission control is also a sign of the capabilities of the Germany as a prime location for spaceflight.

The mission will be part of NASA's Earth System Observatory (ESO), a set of Earth-centered missions that will provide data to guide efforts related to climate change, natural hazard mitigation, management forest fires and food security. When combined, data from the ESO mission will create a holistic view of Earth, from the planet's atmosphere to its bedrock.

JPL manages the GRACE-C mission for NASA and will purchase the two spacecraft from Airbus Defense and Space, the company that built the satellites for the GRACE and GRACE-FO missions. Development and construction of the LRI system will be led by JPL, managed for NASA by Caltech in Pasadena. German contributions are funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The German Space Agency DLR will manage German contributions to GRACE-C, providing the LRI optical subsystems; mission operations; telemetry, monitoring and control; the ground data system; laser retroreflectors to facilitate satellite positioning; the launcher; and launch services.

To learn more about GRACE-FO, visit:

https://gracefo.jpl.nasa.gov/

Jane J. Lee / Andrew WangJet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California 818-354-0307 / [email protected] / [email protected]

2024-030

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nasa.gov/earth/water-on-earth/us-germany-partnering-on-mission-to-track-earths-water-movement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos