UK inflation fell more than expected, hitting its lowest level in almost two and a half years.





A contrail from an airplane crossing Regent Street in London, England, February 15, 2024.

Dan Kitwood | getty images

UK inflation in February was lower than expected at 3.4% year-on-year, official figures on Wednesday showed, down from 4% in January and the lowest since September 2021.

Compared to the previous month, the consumer price index rose 0.6%, returning to positive territory after recording -0.6% in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the annualized rate in February to be 3.5% and the monthly rate to be 0.7%, according to LSEG data.

The Office for National Statistics said the biggest declines came from food, restaurants and cafes, while the biggest upward pressures came from housing and fuel.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 5% in February compared to the same period last year, down from 7% in January and the lowest annual rise since January 2022, according to the ONS.

“Interest rates have eased for the 11th consecutive month from their recent high of 19.2% in March 2023, the highest annual rate in over 45 years,” he added.

The core CPI measure, which excludes volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose 4.5% annually, below the consensus estimate of 4.6% and down from 5.1% in January.

“We have turned around inflation, which means we can start to look at the conditions to stimulate growth, which is ultimately what we all want to see,” British Treasury Secretary Gareth Davis told CNBC on Wednesday.

But despite forecasts that the CPI will return to target in the coming months, Davis insisted the government was “not complacent whatsoever”.

“We must work with the Bank of England, which has the main tool for reducing inflation through interest rates, and ensure that our fiscal policy is consistent with our monetary policy to keep inflation down to our 2% target,” he said. Added.

After raising interest rates aggressively over the past two years to control prices, the Bank of England expects inflation to temporarily fall to its 2% target in the second quarter before rising again at the end of the year.

The central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25% when it meets on Thursday to decide its next monetary policy moves and gauge when to start cutting rates.

“Following a terrible few years for British households, this morning’s inflation print is further evidence that consumers’ outlook is brightening,” Zara Nokes, global markets analyst at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in an email Wednesday.

She suggested that while the central bank would no doubt cheer the headline figures, it was unlikely to be confident it had “won the battle against inflation”.

“More good news will come in the spring as headline inflation is likely to fall below the 2% inflation target,” Nokes added, “but crucially this is being driven primarily by a temporary fall in energy prices.”

“Instead, the bank will keep a close eye on the medium-term inflation outlook, particularly domestically generated inflation in the services sector.”

