The UK's fight against inflation is being won, but when will interest rates be cut? | interest rate





The fight against inflation is being won, and a little faster than economists expected. Prices are still rising, but the tide has turned. Unless something sudden and unexpected happens, annual cost of living growth will fall below the government target of 2% within a few months.

This is the clear message from the latest inflation data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). What is less clear is when the Bank of England will begin cutting interest rates in response.

The short answer to this question is that there will be no movement on Thursday as the Threadneedle Street Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) wants further evidence before taking action.

The decline in the annual inflation rate is because the pace of price rises has slowed compared to a year ago. The consumer price index, which measures the cost of living, increased 1.1% in February 2022, but increased 0.6% last month.

Rounding by the Office for National Statistics lowered the 12-month inflation rate from 4% to 3.4%. This is slightly better than the 3.5% consensus forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters, and the UK's inflation is slightly higher than that of the US (3.2%) and the euro zone (2.8%).

The UK's downward trend is expected to continue. Prices rose 0.8% in March 2023 and 1.2% in April 2023. The latest evidence suggests that price growth will decline over the same two months in 2024, which will mechanically lead to a further decline in the annual rate.

Paul Dales of consultancy Capital Economics expects inflation to be below 2% when April figures are released in mid-May and will continue to fall towards 1% thereafter.

Food price inflation has eased significantly since hitting 19.2% in March last year, the highest in 45 years. Prices in February were 5% higher than a year ago, compared with a 7% annual increase in January.

Underlying inflation measures are also falling. The ONS defines core inflation as the annual increase in the cost of goods and services excluding food, fuel, tobacco and alcohol, whose prices tend to fluctuate or be affected by excise duty changes. On this basis, inflation fell again from 5.1% to 4.5%, slightly better than the Reuters forecast of 4.6%.

The MPC closely monitors services sector inflation. Because I think that's a reasonable guide to price pressures driven by domestic economies rather than global trends. This also fell from 6.5% to 6.1% last month, which was consistent with the forecast released by the bank last month.

So the message sent by the bank on Thursday could be that progress in bringing inflation down from a 40-year high of 11.1% in October 2022 warrants a rate cut. But not yet.

