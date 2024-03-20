UK inflation in February fell to 3.4% year-on-year, missing expectations.





UK CPI rose 3.4% year-on-year in February, compared to forecasts of 3.6%. Monthly inflation in the UK was estimated at 0.7%, compared with a rise of 0.6% in February. GBP/USD fell to test 1.2700 on UK CPI inflation data.

According to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday, the UK consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.4% in February compared to the same period last year, slightly slowing from the 4.0% increase in January. The market consensus was for an increase of 3.6%.

February core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose 4.5% YoY compared to January's 5.1% growth and missed expectations of 4.6%.

Meanwhile, the UK consumer price index rebounded 0.6% in February compared to the previous month, compared to expectations of a 0.7% rise and a 0.6% decline in January.

Additional details via ONS

UK services CPI rose 6.1% YoY in February.

The largest downward contribution to the annual CPI came from food, restaurants and cafes.

The largest upward contributions came from housing and domestic services and motor fuel.

Commenting on the February UK inflation report, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “The inflation data sets the stage for better economic conditions that can further advance our ambitions to boost growth.”

GBP/USD Reaction to UK CPI Inflation Data

GBP/USD is currently teetering under heavy selling pressure, testing 1.2700 on pessimistic UK headline CPI data before rebounding to near 1.2720. The pair is trading somewhat flat on the day.

GBP/USD:15-minute chart

pound sterling price today

The table below shows the rate of change for Pound Sterling (GBP) against the major currencies it is currently listed on. Pound sterling was weakest against the Australian dollar.

USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.05% 0.05% 0.06% -0.06% 0.30% 0.10% 0.05% EUR 0.05% 0.10% 0.12% 0.00% 0.36% 0.15% 0.11% GBP -0.02% -0.08% 0.00% – 0.10% 0.25% 0.05% 0.02% CAD -0.06% -0.11% 0.01% -0.11% 0.24% 0.04% 0.00% AUD 0.05% 0.00% 0.11% 0.11% 0.36% 0.16% 0.11% JPY -0.30% -0. 34% -0.25 % -0.25% -0.35% -0.20% -0.24% NZD -0.11% -0.16% -0.05% -0.05% -0.16% 0.20% -0.05% CHF -0.06% -0.10% 0.01% 0.00% -0.10% 0.25% 0.05%

Heatmap shows the percentage change between major currencies. The base currency is selected from the left column and the quote currency is selected from the top row. For example, if you select Euro in the left column and move along the horizontal line to Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box represents EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

This section below is a preview of UK inflation data and was published at 23:15 GMT on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics releases UK CPI data for February on Wednesday. UK headline and core annual inflation is likely to fall. Monthly CPI is about to skyrocket. The UK CPI report could have a major impact on the BoE's interest rate outlook and the pound.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is scheduled to release consumer price index (CPI) data at 7am on Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcement.

Pound sterling traders will be eagerly awaiting the UK CPI inflation report for fresh clues as to whether the BoE will signal its first rate cut or keep interest rates “higher for longer”.

What can we expect from the next UK inflation report?

The headline annual UK consumer price index appears to have risen 3.6% in February, a slowdown from the 4.0% rise registered in January. This figure is the lowest since September 2021, but still well above the BoE's target of 2.0%.

Core CPI inflation is expected to fall to 4.6% YoY in February after reporting a 5.1% increase in January. Meanwhile, UK monthly CPI is likely to rebound by 0.7% following a 0.6% decline in January.

Despite the UK economy falling into a technical recession at the end of 2023, the BoE's brighter economic outlook for the year is less dovish.

At its February policy meeting, the BoE maintained its benchmark interest rate at 5.25%. Governor Andrew Bailey gave no confirmation as to what the bank's next interest rate move will be at its upcoming meeting. But he said that depending on the data coming in, “we need to maintain sufficiently restrictive policies for long enough, no more, no less.”

The policy statement said the BoE sees risks to rising CPI from geopolitical factors, including the Red Sea, while domestic price and wage risks are now “more evenly balanced”.

Giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee (TSC) last month, Bailey explained: “We are moving beyond the temporary period in which we expect CPI to return to target levels this year.” A more persistent element of inflation.

Details of the CPI report, including food prices and sticky services inflation, will therefore be of interest to markets ahead of the BoE policy announcement.

“Inflation is likely to have fallen significantly overall in February, mainly driven by base effects,” analysts at TD Securities (TDS) said in their review of UK inflation data. Restaurant prices are a key risk for this imprint due to uncertainty about the extent of the rebound after January sales weighed on prices.”

“Services remain a key focus for MPC, where we expect the y/y ratio to decline to 6.0% y/y (BoE: 6.1%),” TDS analysts said.

When will the UK Consumer Price Index report be released and what impact could it have on GBP/USD?

UK CPI data is due to be released at 07:00 GMT on Wednesday. Pound sterling is falling against the US dollar ahead of the UK's inflation showdown. The US dollar is supported by a one-week high ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

Higher-than-expected headlines and core inflation data could echo the BoE's view of “interest rates higher for longer” and give the pound a fresh boost. In this case, GBP/USD could rise to the 1.2800 level. On the other hand, if inflationary pressures slow significantly in the UK CPI data and expectations of a BoE rate cut in the second quarter return to normal, GBP/USD could resume its correction towards 1.2600.

Markets are pricing in the first BoE interest rate cut of the year at its August 1 policy meeting.

Dhwani Mehta, Senior Analyst for Asia Sessions at FXStreet, provides a brief outlook on key technologies and explains: “The GBP/USD pair is on a correction decline from a seven-month high of 1.2893. The relative strength index (RSI) fell below the midline on the 14th, suggesting downside risks to the pound remain.”

Dhwani adds: “A decisive break below the horizontal 50-day simple moving average (SMA) 1.2687 is needed to challenge the rising 100-day SMA of 1.2626. Further south the 200-day SMA at 1.2595 could be retested. Alternatively, acceptance above the 1.2800 level on a daily close would be important for GBP/USD to begin a meaningful upward trend towards the multi-month high of 1.2893,” Dhwani adds.

Economic Indicators UK Core Consumer Price Index (YoY)

The UK Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), published monthly by the Office for National Statistics, measures consumer price inflation (the rate at which prices of goods and services purchased by households rise or fall). – Produced to international standards. YoY figures compare prices in a base month to prices a year ago. Core CPI excludes volatile components such as food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco. Core CPI is a key indicator of inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, higher numbers for the Pound Sterling (GBP) are considered stronger, while lower numbers are considered weaker.

