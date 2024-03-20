Kate Middleton: Criminal investigation into medical records breach where BBC reporter says farm photos were fake





Princess Kate created the complete opposite of the Mother's Day image, says a royal biographer.

An investigation has been launched into whether staff at a private practice illegally accessed the Princess of Wales' medical records following an alleged data breach.

According to The Mirror, at least one member of staff attempted to access Kate's notes while she was hospitalized at the London Clinic in central London in January. The princess was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16th.

Hospital staff could be charged with a criminal offense by the data protection watchdog and could be fined unlimited amounts if they are found to have illegally accessed the mother of three's records.

In response to the allegations, the hospital's chief executive promised a thorough investigation into the report.

As theories about Kate's whereabouts show no signs of slowing down, a BBC reporter has weighed in on growing speculation that the woman filmed shopping with Prince William at a Windsor farm store is not the Princess of Wales.

Sports presenter Sonja McLaughlan commented on the video comparing the woman in the latest video to Kate's photo.

In X's post, seen by The Telegraph, Mr McLaughlan wrote: That's definitely not Kate.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1710945050The hospital said it would take all disciplinary action following the alleged data breach.

Hospital staff at the claims center who attempted to access the Princess of Wales' personal medical records have vowed that all appropriate investigative, regulatory and disciplinary action will be taken.

Al Russell, chief executive of the London Clinic, said: “There is no place in our hospitals for people who deliberately breach the trust of patients or colleagues.”

Britain's privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), is investigating an alleged royal data breach at the private hospital where Kate had abdominal surgery and is in the process of assessing the information.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 20 March 2024 14:30

1710943505No 10 Matters: People must get behind the Princess of Wales

Downing Street said people should support the Princess of Wales.

Responding to the alleged breaches at the London clinic following Kate's treatment, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: There are obviously strict rules to follow when it comes to patient data.

When asked if people should give Kate a break, the spokeswoman said: “We all want to follow in her footsteps, the Princess of Wales, and indeed the Prince of Wales, and we certainly wish her the speediest recovery.

(AP)

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMarch 20, 2024 14:05

1710940959CEO of London Clinic responds to allegations of medical record infringement

Earlier this year, the chief executive of the London clinic that treated the Princess of Wales said all appropriate investigative, regulatory and disciplinary measures would be taken when investigating the alleged data breach.

Responding to claims in January that at least one employee tried to access Kate's notes while she was in hospital, Al Russell said: Everyone at the London Clinic is aware of our personal, professional, ethical and legal obligations in relation to Kate. We guarantee patient confidentiality.

We take great pride in the exceptional care and discretion we strive to provide to every patient who trusts us every day.

We have systems in place to monitor the management of patient information and, if there is a breach, all appropriate investigative, regulatory and disciplinary action will be taken.

There is no place in our hospital for anyone who intentionally breaks the trust of patients or colleagues.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMarch 20, 2024 13:22

1710940726BBC reporter says farm shop video is a hoax.

A BBC journalist has weighed in on growing speculation that the woman filmed shopping with Prince William is not the Princess of Wales.

Sports presenter Sonja McLaughlan commented on the video comparing the woman in the latest video to Kate's photo.

In X's post, seen by The Telegraph, Mr McLaughlan wrote: That's definitely not Kate.

Some newspapers are reporting this as fact. But not her. No conspiracy theorists here, but it's all very strange.

The footage in question was published by The Sun and appears to show the princess walking with her husband outside the Windsor Farm shop, a short drive from their home on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 20 March 2024 13:18

1710939212Met police were not aware of the referral following a report of an alleged breach of medical records.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Independent the force was not currently aware of any referrals following reports of alleged offenses at the London clinic.

Unlawfully accessing personal data without consent is a criminal offense under the Data Protection Act 2018, but is usually prosecuted by the Information Commissioner's Office. Violations are punishable by unlimited fines.

The ICO confirmed that it had received reports of breaches and was assessing the information.

Section 170 of the Act makes it a crime to knowingly or recklessly obtain, disclose or procure personal data without the consent of the data controller and to sell or offer for sale such data.

According to the CPS website, this law is most commonly used to prosecute people who access medical and financial records without good reason.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMarch 20, 2024 12:53

View 1710936687: Ed Davey calls for an investigation into claims that staff attempted to access Princess Kate's medical recordsEd Davey calls for an investigation into claims that staff attempted to access Princess Kate's medical records.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMarch 20, 2024 12:11

The Health Secretary said he would be disappointed if Kate's personal medical records were accessed.

Health Secretary Maria Caulfield said she would be very disappointed if she had access to the Princess of Wales' notes.

She told Sky News that accessing unauthorized notes is a very serious matter.

She said: To reassure our viewers, we have very strict rules about which patient records can be accessed as these rules apply to all patients.

You will only have access to patient records in your care if you are authorized to do so, and there are very strict rules.

Not only will the Information Commissioner take enforcement action against trusts or primary care practices, but the regulator will also take action against individual practitioners.

So, accessing notes without permission is a very serious matter, very serious.

Mr Caulfield added: From a health perspective, it's not acceptable to look at people's notes, but when it happens, especially with electronic notes these days, we've discovered it and taken action to put people at ease. If someone accesses your notes they shouldn't, you need to act quickly.

Britain's privacy and data protection watchdog said it had received reports of the breach.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMarch 20, 2024 11:43

1710933688Kate Middleton lookalike forced to deny conspiracy after appearing in William and Farm Shop video

Heidi Agan also offered an alibi for where she was when the video was filmed, as she urged people not to promote speculation that she says has driven her social media channels crazy.

The 43-year-old, who has been impersonating Kate for 12 years, said she was working as a teacher in a dance and musical theater company while the royal couple visited the Windsor Farm shop on Saturday.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMarch 20, 2024 11:21

1710931852Jimmy Kimmel compares Kate Middleton's pubic hair to Melania Trump's disappearance.

Mr. Kimmel appeared on the late night show Tuesday night and compared her absence to that of Mrs. Donald Trump.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMarch 20, 2024 10:50

1710928896Serious implications of accessing patient records without permission

Health Secretary Maria Caulfield said accessing the notes without permission could have huge repercussions, including prosecution and fines.

Mr Caulfield told LBC radio on Wednesday: As someone who is still on the nursing register, this means the rules are very clear to all patients.

Unless you are caring for the patient or they consent to you, you should not look at the patient's records.

So the rules are in place, the Information Commissioner can impose fines which can lead to prosecution and the regulator is the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) as nurses and the regulator can take enforcement action.

Asked whether police should investigate the matter, she said: I understand the police have been asked to investigate. It is a matter for the police whether to take action or not.

However, the Information Commissioner may prosecute, impose fines and, if the offense is sufficiently serious, the NMC and other health regulators may remove you from the register.

So this can have huge implications, especially if you see notes about medical records that you shouldn't see.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMarch 20, 2024 10:01

