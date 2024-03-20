Disabling Cyber ​​Attacks Hit Critical U.S. Water Systems, White House Warns





Aerial view of a wastewater treatment plant.

Getty Images

The Biden administration warned governors Tuesday that their states' drinking water and wastewater utilities face crippling cyberattacks from hostile foreign countries that target critical plant operations.

Crippling cyberattacks are hitting water and wastewater systems across the United States, wrote Jake Sullivan, assistant to the president for national security affairs, and Michael S. Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. the environment, in a letter. These attacks have the potential to disrupt the essential lifeline of clean water and impose significant costs on affected communities.

The letter cited two recent hacking threats that water utilities have faced from groups backed by hostile foreign countries. One incident occurred when Iranian government-backed hackers disabled operational equipment used in water facilities that still used a publicly known default administrator password. The letter did not identify the facility by name, but details included in a related notice linked the hack to one that hit the municipal water authority in Aliquippa, western Pennsylvania, last November . In this case, hackers compromised a programmable logic controller made by Unitronics and caused the device's screen to display an anti-Israel message. Utility officials responded by temporarily shutting down a pump that supplied drinking water to local municipalities.

The second threat was publicly revealed last month by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Officials said a Chinese government-backed hacking group known as Volt Typhoon maintained a foothold in the networks of several critical infrastructure organizations, including those in the communications, energy, transport, water and wastewater. The advisory states that the hackers were prepositioning themselves within IT environments to enable disruptive operations in several critical infrastructure sectors in the event of a crisis or conflict with the United States. The hackers, officials said, had been present on some networks for five years.

Drinking water and sanitation systems are an attractive target for cyberattacks because they are a vital infrastructure sector, but often lack the resources and technical capabilities to adopt rigorous cybersecurity practices, Sullivan and Regan wrote in a letter from Tuesday. They then urged all water facilities to follow basic security measures such as resetting default passwords and updating software. They linked to this list of additional actions, published by CISA, as well as guidance and tools provided jointly by CISA and EPA. They then provided a list of cybersecurity resources available from private sector companies.

The letter invited secretaries to the governors of each state to attend a meeting to discuss better securing critical infrastructure in the water sector. He also announced that the EPA was forming a Water Sector Cybersecurity Task Force to identify vulnerabilities in water systems. The virtual meeting will take place on Thursday.

EPA and NSC take these threats seriously and will continue to work with state environmental, health, and homeland security leaders to address the pervasive and complex risk of cyberattacks on water systems, Regan said in a separate statement.

