High taxes make the UK unattractive for investment, Santander boss says.

Thank you for participating. Inflation fell more than expected last month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The consumer price index fell from 4.0% in January and December to 3.4% in February.

5 things to start your day with

1) The future of the triple lock lies in public sector spending cuts, says Hunt | Conservative pension pledge under review amid severe pressure on national finances

2) The child care tax trap is absolutely crazy, says IFS | Experts warn that financial penalties for parents earning more than $100,000 will prevent them from earning workplace benefits.

3) How shoplifting crimes are forcing self-checkouts to retreat | Retailers are questioning the use of unmanned scanners as the cost of theft increases.

4) Judge says Amanda Staveleys Huntington's claims are baffling | The financier said her own illness was exploited during her 36 million bankruptcy battle negotiations.

5) Make taxpayers aware of the true cost of Body Shop's collapse and urge lawmakers | Former employees were told to apply for redundancy payments from government support schemes.

What happened overnight?

Asian markets generally rose ahead of expected guidance on when the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates.

Japanese markets were closed for the holidays. The Bank of Japan on Tuesday raised its benchmark interest rate from minus 0.1% to 0-0.1% for the first time in 17 years.

The pound and US dollar rose against the Japanese yen following the BOJ's decision that the interest rate gap with Japan will continue for the time being.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 16,559.77, up 0.2%, and the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,076.67, up 0.5%.

As expected, China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Wednesday. While the economy is showing signs of improvement, the real estate market remains unstable.

Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 7,725.40, Korea's KOSPI rose 1.1% to 2,685.87, and Taiwan's Taiex index rose 0.1%.

In the US, the S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday as Wall Street made its final moves before hearing what the Federal Reserve will do on interest rates.

The benchmark index rose 0.6% to 5,178.51, breaking its all-time high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 39,110.76, up 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 16,166.79, up 0.4%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 4.29% from 4.33% late Monday.

