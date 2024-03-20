US appeals court blocks Texas from arresting, deporting migrants | Migration news





A US federal appeals court has issued an order blocking Texas state authorities from detaining and deporting migrants and asylum seekers suspected of entering the United States illegally, hours after the Supreme Court allowed the strict new immigration law to take effect.

Tuesday's ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came weeks after a panel of the same court allowed Texas to enforce the controversial law by pausing the lower judges' injunction, arguing that the federal government has authority over immigration. issues, rather than individual states.

By a 2-1 decision, an appeals court panel lifted that pause ahead of court proceedings Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, the Supreme Court lifted a pause on the measure that critics have dubbed the show me your papers law, voting six to three to allow the law, Texas Senate Bill 4 (SB4), to come into force immediately.

Legal scholars have argued that the law subverts the federal government's constitutional authority to carry out immigration enforcement.

Rights groups have warned this risks increasing racial profiling and jeopardizing the rights of asylum seekers. The American Civil Liberties Union, for example, called SB4 one of the most extreme anti-immigration laws ever passed by a state legislature in the United States.

President Joe Biden's administration has challenged SB4 on the grounds that the law is unconstitutional.

Legal boost

The appeal court's decision is the latest twist in a complex legal saga.

Last month, a federal judge temporarily blocked the law passed by the Republican majority in the Texas state legislature, saying it contradicted key provisions of federal immigration law.

But a predominantly conservative appeals court then said SB4 could take effect unless the Supreme Court ruled otherwise.

The nation's highest court issued a temporary stay of SB4 earlier this month but voted to lift it Tuesday, allowing it to take effect while legal challenges play out in lower courts.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and state Attorney General Ken Paxton, both Republicans, argued that SB4 parallels, but does not conflict with, U.S. federal law.

In an article on X on Wednesday, Abbott, who previously called the Supreme Court decision a positive development, said: Hundreds of people on the terrorist watch list have entered our country illegally under President Biden. This won't hold.

Paxton, whose office defends the law in court, earlier described the Supreme Court's decision as a huge victory.

Both men have become leading figures among national conservatives in their criticism of the Biden administration's border policies, an issue expected to dominate the 2024 presidential elections.

Texas, a southwestern state, shares a 3,145 km (1,954 mile) border with Mexico. Texas leaders said the new law was needed to control the record number of irregular crossings along the border in recent years.

Signed into law in December, SB4 is an expansion of Abbott's Operation Lone Star, a border security program launched in March 2021 that has since grown into a $12 billion initiative.

As part of this program, the governor planted barbed wire along the border, built a floating fence in the Rio Grande, increased the number of Texas National Guard members in the region, and increased the amount of funds available for local law enforcement to target migrants and asylum seekers. researchers.

Chaos and abuse

The Mexican government had previously called the law inhumane.

Those arrested face up to six months in prison for a first offense, while repeat offenders face up to 20 years in prison. Judges are allowed to drop charges if a person agrees to be deported to Mexico, regardless of their country of origin, or if they have an asylum claim in the United States.

Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that the law violates U.S. asylum obligations and federal law. Allowing Texas to maintain its draconian system of criminalizing and deporting asylum seekers is a recipe for chaos and abuse, said Bob Libal, a Texas consultant to the organization. .

SB4 will not only make Texas communities less safe, but it will also burden law enforcement and bring chaos and confusion to our southern border, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said , after the Supreme Court's decision.

SB4 is just another example of Republican officials politicizing the border while blocking real solutions.

