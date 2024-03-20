UK weather forecast: Arctic blast sends temperatures plummeting as spring begins with winter chill





Get free news from reporters around the world Sign up to our Morning Headlines email

A cold gust of arctic air is set to end the mild weather this weekend, with temperatures expected to drop across the UK as winter ends.

Winds from Spain and Portugal have resulted in above-average temperatures this week, with the mercury expected to reach 16C in the south-east on Wednesday evening. Spring officially begins today (Wednesday, March 20th). Many Britons will therefore expect this warm weather to continue.

Temperatures are expected to drop this weekend, with a chance of frost overnight (file photo)

(Getty Images)

But temperatures will drop again from Thursday night as air currents change direction from the north, Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell told The Independent. Brits will likely have to wrap up warmly for the weekend as the mercury drops into single digits of 5C.

People walking around thinking winter is over may be in for a bit of a shock as they will be wearing coats in the cold weather this weekend, Mr Snell said. Temperatures are expected to be much colder at the weekend, with temperatures dropping above average for this time of year due to northwesterly and northerly winds.

The weather has been warm and dry for many parts of the UK so far this week. These conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday, with a few spells of rain only expected in central England and northern Scotland.

Temperatures will reach 16C in the south-east around 2pm, with the mercury reaching 13C in the south-west, 11C in the Midlands and North and 10C in southern Scotland.

The Met Office is predicting that cold air will arrive from the Arctic on Friday, dropping temperatures across the UK.

(Meteorological Administration)

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and the temperature will be slightly lower than Wednesday, but it will become colder and windier from late in the evening.

Temperatures in most parts of the country are expected to exceed 5 degrees Celsius from Friday morning through the weekend. He said overnight frost and snow could fall in the highlands of Scotland and northern England, but nothing unusual would happen for this time of year. Mr. Snell.

He added: It's going to be a sunny and blustery weekend. There will be no snow bombs, but it will start to get colder. People are starting to head out without coats, but come Friday they'll be grabbing them again.

Mr Snell said it was unclear how long the cold weather would last, but the Met Office expected wind and rain to spread across the UK from Monday, with the heaviest rain expected to be felt in the south.

Meteorological Administration outlook

today:

In the central region, more rain will fall as it moves east from the afternoon. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry, with a few showers in the far north. Another warm day in the southeast.

Tonight:

There will be rain or showers in the southeast, but low clouds and fog will persist overnight. Eliminate spells further north with patchy frost. Clouds, rain and strong winds then develop from the far northwest.

thursday:

In the southern region, clouds and fog have cleared, and mostly clear and hazy sunlight remains. Rain and strong winds move from the north towards the south-east, followed by sunshine and blustery showers.

Outlook from Friday to Sunday:

It gets colder on Friday and Saturday with a mix of sunshine and blustery showers, possibly bringing it to the north and west. Showers will subside in the western region until Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/met-office-snow-cold-weather-forecast-uk-b2515150.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos