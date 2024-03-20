US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vows to continue helping Ukraine





RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged Tuesday that the United States will continue to support Ukraine's war effort against Russia, even if the U.S. Congress remains blocked on funding of sending additional weapons to the front.

The United States will not let Ukraine fail, Austin said, speaking to more than 50 defense leaders from Europe and around the world gathered at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. This coalition will not let Ukraine fail. And the free world will not let Ukraine fail.

The meeting comes a week after U.S. defense officials found and used $300 million in contract savings to finance a new military aid program for Ukraine, removing weapons from Pentagon stockpiles.

During the session, leaders of other countries promised new aid to Ukraine. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters that Germany would supply munitions, armored vehicles and transport vehicles worth around $542 million (500 million euros).

We are helping Ukraine with what it needs most to defend itself against Russian aggression, Pistorius said, adding that the aid includes 10,000 rounds of ammunition from the German army, or Bundeswehr, stocks that will be delivered to Ukraine very soon, as well as 100 munitions. armored vehicles for infantry and 100 transport vehicles.

Asked if he still considered the Americans a reliable ally given the continued delay in funding approval by Congress, Pistorius replied: “I have no doubt about the reliability of the Americans.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Austin said Ukraine's survival was in danger and he was leaving the meeting fully committed to maintaining U.S. security assistance and munitions. It is a question of survival and sovereignty for Ukraine, and it is a question of honor and security for America.

The $300 million U.S. aid package was the first tranche of weapons sent by the Biden administration since December, even as battlefield conditions in Ukraine become increasingly dire.

The money found, which officials called a one-time hit, allowed the Defense Department to use Presidential Withdrawal Authority, or PDA, to remove weapons and equipment from Pentagon stockpiles and quickly send them to Ukraine. The funds are then used to purchase replacement items to ensure the U.S. military is ready to fight and protect the homeland.

U.S. leaders have insisted over the past three months that they cannot take more weapons off the shelves because they no longer have money to replenish stockpiles. Congress has been deadlocked for months over a new $95 billion supplemental bill, which includes about $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.

U.S. officials say there is bipartisan support for the package, but a number of Republicans oppose it and House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote .

Funding for training Ukrainian forces is also under threat. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Regional Command, based in Germany, has spent more than $500 million of its base budget so far this fiscal year to conduct training and expects to run out of money by June, according to U.S. officials. .

The command spent about $2 billion on training in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, funded through supplemental funding passed by Congress. The United States has trained about 19,000 Ukrainian troops so far, the majority at military bases in Germany. In total, the international coalition has trained more than 129,000 Ukrainians in more than 100 different locations around the world.

Training has slowed a bit, as the United States awaits the arrival of the next large tranche of Ukrainian troops. Planning can be difficult because Ukraine often has to withdraw its troops from the battle front and send them for training.

U.S. officials have publicly expressed hope that lawmakers will soon move to approve the supplemental bill, but they have also struggled to find other ways to provide aid to Ukraine.

Defense officials continue to warn that Ukraine remains vastly outmatched by Russia on the battlefield and note persistent reports that Ukrainian troops are rationing or running out of ammunition on the front lines.

Last month, Ukrainian troops withdrew from the eastern town of Avdiivka, where outnumbered defenders had repelled a Russian attack for four months. Troops complained of running out of ammunition as they faced a constant barrage of airstrikes consisting of glide bombs, huge Soviet-era unguided weapons equipped with navigation and targeting systems, which wipe out everything around them, as well as motion-sensing explosive drones that could penetrate buildings. and drive out staff.

Tuesday marks the 20th meeting of Ukraine's Defense Contact Group, which is the key organization coordinating the delivery of weapons and other aid to Ukraine.

In his opening speech, Austin said Russia had paid a huge cost for the war, reiterating estimates that at least 315,000 Russian troops had been killed or wounded in the war, costing Moscow up to at $211 billion.

Ukrainian troops face difficult conditions and heavy fighting. And Ukrainian civilians face a constant barrage of Russian missiles and Iranian drones, Austin said. But Ukraine will not back down. And neither does the United States.

Associated Press writer Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, Germany, contributed to this report.

