



Fifteen further synthetic opioids are now subject to the strictest controls, along with fentanyl, to prevent drug-related deaths in the UK and ensure that anyone caught supplying these substances faces stiff penalties.

From today, 15 additional synthetic opioids, including 14 Nitagens, will be controlled as Class A drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, following advice from the Advisory Committee on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD).

Many of these substances are highly addictive and extremely dangerous, with a higher risk of accidental overdose, a widespread problem in other countries. Bringing these drugs under the strictest control is a clear message to anyone involved in the production or supply of these drugs that they will be subject to the full force of the law, including up to life imprisonment, unlimited fines or both.

The government's priority is to work with vulnerable people at risk of selling these deadly drugs to redirect treatment. However, anyone in possession of it can face up to seven years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Our legislation will prepare for the future by introducing a common definition of Nitagen to capture new drugs that may emerge in the future.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said:

We are very alert to the menace of synthetic drugs and, learning from experiences around the world, we have taken various precautions to keep these evil drugs off our streets.

Our plan is to keep the overall amount of synthetic opioids reaching the UK lower than other countries. But we are not satisfied with this. Placing these toxic drugs under the strictest controls sends a clear message that the consequences of peddling them will be severe.

Crime and Police Minister Chris Philp said:

Synthetic opioids are much more toxic than heroin and have caused thousands of deaths overseas. We are committed to ensuring that these devastating and lethal drugs do not spread into communities across the UK.

We have a strategy to tackle the soulless criminal networks that supply these drugs and build world-class treatment systems that can transform lives. We are strengthening our early warning systems to ensure the appropriate authorities can respond quickly if these drugs are discovered in the community.

The UK is strengthening surveillance and early warning systems that will improve its ability to track dangerous drugs entering the streets. This was first outlined by the Crime and Policing Minister at the UN's annual Drug Commission in Vienna last week.

This includes cutting-edge monitoring for the presence of synthetic drugs by analyzing wastewater or recording overdose spikes in specific locations. These findings will be communicated to law enforcement and public health agencies at the national and local levels. This means that rapid action can be taken in the communities where they are discovered.

At the meeting, the Secretary of State met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the two leaders pledged that the two countries would work together to combat the threat of synthetic opioids, including agreeing on the need for international action against Nitagen.

The UK has long funded the UN's Early Warning Advisory System and has also joined the US-led Global Coalition to Tackle Synthetic Drugs.

15 new synthetic opioids designated as Class A drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971:

Metonitazene Protonitazene Isotonitazene Butonitazene Flunitazene Methodesnitazene (Metazene) Etodesnitazene (Ethazene) N-pyrrolidino-etonitazene (etonitazepine) N-piperidinyl -Etonitazene (Etonitazepine) N-Pyrrolidino Protonitazene Ethyleneoxynitazene N-Desethyl protonitazene N-Desethylisoton Itazene N-Desethyl-Etonitazene Brorphine

Five other drugs were also banned today, including three stimulants – diphenidine, ephenidine and methoxyphenidine – which have similar effects to ketamine. This can lead to complications such as seizures and liver failure, and is currently controlled with Class B drugs.

A synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonist (SCRA) called cumyl-PeGaClone was also controlled as a Class B drug, and a short-acting benzodiazepine called remimazolam is now a Class C drug.

The government's 10-year medicines strategy is supported by an additional investment of around $900 million between 2022 and 2025, of which the largest amount, $780 million, will go towards additional funding for treatment and recovery systems.

We have already increased the number of people receiving drug and alcohol treatment by more than 21,000, recruited 1,694 more drug and alcohol addicts, and are expanding the availability of life-saving naloxone to prevent more tragic deaths.

Since April 2022, we have closed more than 2,500 county routes and disrupted more than 6,000 serious and moderate organized crime groups.

