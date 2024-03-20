The United States leaves the top 20 happiest countries for the first time





For the first time in the twelve-year history of World Happiness Reports, the United States does not rank among the 20 happiest countries in the world.

Out of more than 140 countries studied, the United States ranks 23rd, up from 15th place in 2023. Even though the United States is still in the top 10 happiest countries for people aged 60 and over, its overall ranking fell due to a significant drop. decline in reported well-being of Americans under 30.

Finland tops the list for the seventh year in a row. Lithuania is the happiest country in the world when looking only at people under 30, while Denmark is the happiest country for people 60 and over.

This was the first year that the report, released on March 20 to mark the UN's International Day of Happiness, analyzed happiness rates by age group. We found some pretty striking results, said John F. Helliwell, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics and founding editor of the World Happiness Report. There is great diversity across countries in the relative happiness of younger, older, and middle populations. Global happiness rankings are therefore very different for young and old people, to an extent that has changed significantly over the past twelve years.

The findings were developed through a partnership between Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the World Happiness Reports editorial board and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Countries are ranked based on a three-year average of each population's average quality of life rating, the press release said.

The most recent report draws on data collected after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with survey respondents answering questions from 2021 to 2023.

According to the report, people born before 1965 are, on average, happier than those born after 1980. Millennials report a decline in their life satisfaction as they age, while baby boomers' happiness increases at as they age.

Globally, people aged 15 to 24 generally report greater life satisfaction than older people. But the 2024 report reveals that the gap is narrowing in Europe and has reversed in North America. The data contrasts with reports of life satisfaction between 2006 and 2010, when the younger generation in North America was just as happy as older people.

Social connections may be one factor explaining generational differences in happiness, says Ilana Ron Levey, Gallup's managing director. Different generations have different levels of social connectedness, and we know that social support and loneliness affect happiness. The quality of interpersonal relationships may affect younger and older people differently.

In central and eastern Europe, notes Ron Levey, young people tend to report higher levels of happiness than older people, in part because of social connections. But the data differs elsewhere in the world, including in the United States. Last May, the U.S. Surgeon General called attention to the public health crisis caused by loneliness and isolation, calling it an epidemic. A previous report from the American Psychological Association found that Gen Z adults reported higher levels of stress than older generations, with health and finances cited as top concerns.

In the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, the well-being of 15-24 year olds has also declined since 2019.

By bringing together available data on the well-being of children and adolescents around the world, we have documented disconcerting declines, particularly in North America and Western Europe, said Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, director of the Center for Research on Oxford Welfare and editor of the report. The idea that children in some parts of the world are already experiencing the equivalent of a mid-life crisis demands immediate political action.

